Houston Astros Announce Release of 4 Players Amid Braves Series

The Houston Astros are in the middle of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Braves won the first two games of the series. The finale is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Astros announced they released four players from the organization on Friday.

Houston Astros Release 4 Players During Atlanta Braves Series

From MiLB.com:

DSL Astros Orange released RHP Alex Gonzalez.

DSL Astros Orange released RHP Gabriel Rivero.

DSL Astros Blue released C John Andy Rodriguez.

DSL Astros Blue released RHP Nomar Meza.

All four of the released players played in the Dominican Summer League this summer.

Gonzalez signed a minor-league deal with the Astros on Dec. 13, 2024.

The right-hander posted a 4.79 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 62 innings across two seasons in the Dominican Summer League.

Rivero signed a minor-league contract with Houston on April 20, 2024.

The right-hander posted a 2.30 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 47 innings across two seasons in the Dominican Summer League.

Rodriguez signed a minor-league deal with the Astros on July 6, 2026.

The catcher hit just .163/.339/.163 in 43 at-bats in the DSL this year.

Meza signed a minor-league contract with Houston on Aug. 5, 2025. He previously played in the Mets organization.

Meza posted a 3.98 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP and 17 strikeouts over 20 1/3 innings in the DSL this year.

Houston Astros Right Now

The Astros are 77-78 after losing two straight games to the Braves. Houston is now one game behind the Texas Rangers for first place in the American League West.

The Astros aren’t in a playoff position at all. In the Wild Card standings, the team is two games behind the Chicago White Sox for the final spot.