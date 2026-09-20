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Houston Astros Announce Release of 4 Players Amid Braves Series

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Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 30: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 30, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are in the middle of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Braves won the first two games of the series. The finale is scheduled to begin at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Astros announced they released four players from the organization on Friday.

Houston Astros Release 4 Players During Atlanta Braves Series

Houston Astros v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 26: Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 26, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

From MiLB.com:

All four of the released players played in the Dominican Summer League this summer.

Athletics v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 22: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros walks to the dugout following a pitching change in the sixth inning of the game against the Athletics at Daikin Park on August 22, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Gonzalez signed a minor-league deal with the Astros on Dec. 13, 2024.

The right-hander posted a 4.79 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 62 innings across two seasons in the Dominican Summer League.

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 19: A Houston Astros hat sits on the field before a game between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park on July 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Rivero signed a minor-league contract with Houston on April 20, 2024.

The right-hander posted a 2.30 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 47 innings across two seasons in the Dominican Summer League.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 22: A Houston Astros hat and glove are seen in the dugout during the fourth inning in game three of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rodriguez signed a minor-league deal with the Astros on July 6, 2026.

The catcher hit just .163/.339/.163 in 43 at-bats in the DSL this year.

Divisional Series - Tampa Bay Rays v Houston Astros - Game One
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 04: A general view of a Houston Astros hat prior to game one of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 04, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Meza signed a minor-league contract with Houston on Aug. 5, 2025. He previously played in the Mets organization.

Meza posted a 3.98 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP and 17 strikeouts over 20 1/3 innings in the DSL this year.

Houston Astros Right Now

Kansas City Royals v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 15: Yordan Alvarez #21 of the Houston Astros celebrates his two-run home run with Jeremy Pena #21 in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park on September 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Astros are 77-78 after losing two straight games to the Braves. Houston is now one game behind the Texas Rangers for first place in the American League West.

The Astros aren’t in a playoff position at all. In the Wild Card standings, the team is two games behind the Chicago White Sox for the final spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Houston Astros Announce Release of 4 Players Amid Braves Series

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