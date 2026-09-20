Houston Astros Announce Release of 4 Players Amid Braves Series

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 30: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 30, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
All four of the released players played in the Dominican Summer League this summer.
Gonzalez signed a minor-league deal with the Astros on Dec. 13, 2024.
The right-hander posted a 4.79 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP and 56 strikeouts in 62 innings across two seasons in the Dominican Summer League.
Rivero signed a minor-league contract with Houston on April 20, 2024.
The right-hander posted a 2.30 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 47 innings across two seasons in the Dominican Summer League.
Rodriguez signed a minor-league deal with the Astros on July 6, 2026.
The catcher hit just .163/.339/.163 in 43 at-bats in the DSL this year.
Meza signed a minor-league contract with Houston on Aug. 5, 2025. He previously played in the Mets organization.
Meza posted a 3.98 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP and 17 strikeouts over 20 1/3 innings in the DSL this year.
Houston Astros Right Now
The Astros are 77-78 after losing two straight games to the Braves. Houston is now one game behind the Texas Rangers for first place in the American League West.
The Astros aren’t in a playoff position at all. In the Wild Card standings, the team is two games behind the Chicago White Sox for the final spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Houston Astros announced the release of four players during their series against the Atlanta Braves at Daikin Park.
Houston Astros Announce Release of 4 Players Amid Braves Series