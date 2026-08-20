Houston Astros Release 5 Players During Angels Series

The Houston Astros are in the middle of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Angels won the first game 3-1 on Tuesday. The Astros won the second game 3-2 on Wednesday. Game 3 is slated to begin at 7:10 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

During the series, the Astros announced they released five players from their organization.

Houston Astros Release 5 Players From Organization Amid Angels Series

Via MiLB.com:

The Astros signed Heredia to a minor-league deal on April 3, 2025.

Heredia, 20, posted a 4.30 ERA with a 1.70 WHIP and 48 strikeouts over 52 1/3 innings in rookie ball with the Astros organization.

De La Cruz signed a minor-league deal with the Astros on Jan. 15, 2025

De La Cruz, 18, hit .187/.382/.269 with three home runs and 18 RBI across 76 games in rookie ball for the Astros organization.

Houston signed Perez to a minor-league deal on Jan. 15, 2023.

In 95 games at the rookie level, Perez hit .236/.339/.397 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI.

The Astros signed Colon on Feb. 14, 2o25.

Colon, 18, hit .188/.302/.225 with one home run and 18 RBI over 77 games in rookie ball before being released.

Ramirez, 19, signed a minor-league contract with Houston on Jan. 15, 2024.

Ramirez slashed .200/.325/.286 over 135 games with the Astros organization before being cut loose.

Houston Astros Right Now

The Astros have lost four of their last 10 games.

Before the Angels series, the Astros lost two of three games to the Seattle Mariners.

The Astros are only one game above .500 with a 64-63 record.

Yet, Houston has a two-game lead over the second-place Texas Rangers at the top of the American League.

After playing the Angels, the Astros will host the Athletics for three games.