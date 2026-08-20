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Houston Astros Release 5 Players During Angels Series

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Houston Astros Press Conference
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: General manager Dana Brown of the Houston Astros at a press conference announcing the retirement of Dusty Baker Jr. as the manager of the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are in the middle of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park in Houston.

The Angels won the first game 3-1 on Tuesday. The Astros won the second game 3-2 on Wednesday. Game 3 is slated to begin at 7:10 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

During the series, the Astros announced they released five players from their organization.

Houston Astros Release 5 Players From Organization Amid Angels Series

Championship Series - Texas Rangers v Houston Astros - Game Two

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 16: Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown looks on before Game Two of the Championship Series against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on October 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Via MiLB.com:

The Astros signed Heredia to a minor-league deal on April 3, 2025.

Heredia, 20, posted a 4.30 ERA with a 1.70 WHIP and 48 strikeouts over 52 1/3 innings in rookie ball with the Astros organization.

De La Cruz signed a minor-league deal with the Astros on Jan. 15, 2025

De La Cruz, 18, hit .187/.382/.269 with three home runs and 18 RBI across 76 games in rookie ball for the Astros organization.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 27: General manager Dana Brown of the Houston Astros talks to Joe Espada #19 before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on July 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Houston signed Perez to a minor-league deal on Jan. 15, 2023.

In 95 games at the rookie level, Perez hit .236/.339/.397 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI.

The Astros signed Colon on Feb. 14, 2o25.

Washington Nationals v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 14: Houston Astros General Manager Dana Brown speaks with media about pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. having surgery to repair his right flexor tendon and bone spur prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on June 14, 2023 in Houston, Texas. McCullers, Jr. will not return this season. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Colon, 18, hit .188/.302/.225 with one home run and 18 RBI over 77 games in rookie ball before being released.

Ramirez, 19, signed a minor-league contract with Houston on Jan. 15, 2024.

Ramirez slashed .200/.325/.286 over 135 games with the Astros organization before being cut loose.

Houston Astros Right Now

Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 19: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros reacts with teammates after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the at Daikin Park on August 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Astros have lost four of their last 10 games.

Before the Angels series, the Astros lost two of three games to the Seattle Mariners.

Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 19: Josh Hader #71 and Cam Smith #11 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Angels in the game at Daikin Park on August 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Astros are only one game above .500 with a 64-63 record.

Yet, Houston has a two-game lead over the second-place Texas Rangers at the top of the American League.

After playing the Angels, the Astros will host the Athletics for three games.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Houston Astros Release 5 Players During Angels Series

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