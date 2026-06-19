Houston Astros Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Guardians Series

On Friday night, the Houston Astros will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians in Texas.

They are coming off a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday (also at home).

Houston Astros Release 5-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Astros released Carlos Pérez from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Sugar Land Space Cowboys released C Carlos Pérez.”

Pérez did not appear in a game for the Astros.

He had been batting .222 with 47 hits, eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 57 games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Pérez

Pérez spent the first three years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Following the Angels, he had stops with the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics over five total seasons.

The 35-year-old last played in an MLB game during the 2023 season (with Oakland).

The 35-year-old could be a good addition to another organization looking for hitting depth.

He is batting .218 with 171 hits, 17 home runs, 78 RBIs, 64 runs and four stolen bases in 278 career MLB games.

It will be interesting to see if Pérez gets signed before the end of the 2026 season.

Astros Right Now

The Astros come into their series with the Guardians as the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 35-41 record in 76 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 18-20 in 38 games at home).

Guardians Right Now

The Guardians are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 40-35 record in 75 games.

They are 21-18 in 39 games on the road.