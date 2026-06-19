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Houston Astros Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Guardians Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 22: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros reacts during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park on April 22, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Houston Astros will open up a series with the Cleveland Guardians in Texas.

They are coming off a 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday (also at home).

Houston Astros Release 5-Year MLB Player

GettyCarlos Pérez #29 of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during Houston Astros Photo Day at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 18, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Astros released Carlos Pérez from their organization.

MLB.com wrote: “Sugar Land Space Cowboys released C Carlos Pérez.”

Pérez did not appear in a game for the Astros.

He had been batting .222 with 47 hits, eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 57 games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Pérez

GettyCarlos Perez #44 of the Oakland Athletics celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a single by Aledmys Diaz #12 in the bottom of the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at RingCentral Coliseum on April 29, 2023 in Oakland, California.

Pérez spent the first three years of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Following the Angels, he had stops with the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics over five total seasons.

The 35-year-old last played in an MLB game during the 2023 season (with Oakland).

GettyCarlos Perez #44 of the Oakland Athletics hits a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the bottom of the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 06, 2023 in Oakland, California.

The 35-year-old could be a good addition to another organization looking for hitting depth.

He is batting .218 with 171 hits, 17 home runs, 78 RBIs, 64 runs and four stolen bases in 278 career MLB games.

It will be interesting to see if Pérez gets signed before the end of the 2026 season.

Astros Right Now

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros forces Wenceel Perez #46 of the Detroit Tigers out at second and attempts to throw to first in the fifth inning at Daikin Park on June 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. 

The Astros come into their series with the Guardians as the fourth-place team in the American League West with a 35-41 record in 76 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 18-20 in 38 games at home).

Guardians Right Now

GettyManager Stephen Vogt #12 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Guardians are the second-place team in the American League Central with a 40-35 record in 75 games.

They are 21-18 in 39 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Guardians Series

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