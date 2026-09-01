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Houston Astros Release 7-Year MLB Veteran Amid White Sox Series

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Houston Astros v New York Mets
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 28: Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on before the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 28, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros quietly announced the release of seven-year MLB player Matt Thaiss amid their series against the Chicago White Sox.

Via MLB.com: Sugar Land Space Cowboys released C Matt Thaiss.

Houston Astros Release 7-Year MLB Player Matt Thaiss

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 30: Matt Thaiss #29 of the Chicago White Sox hits an RBI single in the first inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Rate Field on March 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images)

Thaiss signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox back in February.

The Red Sox released Thaiss on July 14, allowing him to sign a minor-league deal with the Astros on July 24.

Boston Red Sox Photo Day
GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Matt Thaiss #25 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 17, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Thaiss never played in the majors with Houston.

The 31-year-old catcher slashed .209/.277/.302 with three RBI across 13 games at Triple-A Sugar Land before being released.

Looking at Matt Thaiss’ Career

Baltimore Orioles v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 17: Matt Thaiss #34 of the Tampa Bay Rays catches a pop fly during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at George M. Steinbrenner Field on June 17, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels selected Thaiss in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.

The catcher reached the majors in 2019 with the Angels.

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JULY 30: Matt Thaiss #21 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a two run base hit against starting pitcher Cal Quantrill #47 of the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 30, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In six years (2019-24) with the Angels, Thaiss posted 0.8 bWAR and a .655 OPS over 245 games.

The catcher spent the 2025 season with the White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. He posted 1.1 bWAR and a .638 OPS between the two clubs.

Houston Astros Right Now

Houston Astros v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 30: Jeremy Peña #3 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field on August 30, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

The Astros began a four-game series against the White Sox at Daikin Park last night. Houston won the series opener 6-3.

Game 2 of the series is slated to begin at 7:10 p.m. CDT on Tuesday. Game 3 will begin at 7:10 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. The finale is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 31: Nelson Velazquez #30 of the Houston Astros hits a two run home run in the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park on August 31, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Astros have won six of their last 10 games. Before the White Sox series, they won two of three games against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Houston is in first place in the American League West with a 70-68 record. The club has a two-game lead over the second-place Texas Rangers.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Houston Astros Release 7-Year MLB Veteran Amid White Sox Series

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