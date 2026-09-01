Houston Astros Release 7-Year MLB Veteran Amid White Sox Series

The Houston Astros quietly announced the release of seven-year MLB player Matt Thaiss amid their series against the Chicago White Sox.

Via MLB.com: Sugar Land Space Cowboys released C Matt Thaiss.

Houston Astros Release 7-Year MLB Player Matt Thaiss

Thaiss signed a minor-league deal with the Boston Red Sox back in February.

The Red Sox released Thaiss on July 14, allowing him to sign a minor-league deal with the Astros on July 24.

Thaiss never played in the majors with Houston.

The 31-year-old catcher slashed .209/.277/.302 with three RBI across 13 games at Triple-A Sugar Land before being released.

Looking at Matt Thaiss’ Career

The Los Angeles Angels selected Thaiss in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.

The catcher reached the majors in 2019 with the Angels.

In six years (2019-24) with the Angels, Thaiss posted 0.8 bWAR and a .655 OPS over 245 games.

The catcher spent the 2025 season with the White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. He posted 1.1 bWAR and a .638 OPS between the two clubs.

Houston Astros Right Now

The Astros began a four-game series against the White Sox at Daikin Park last night. Houston won the series opener 6-3.

Game 2 of the series is slated to begin at 7:10 p.m. CDT on Tuesday. Game 3 will begin at 7:10 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. The finale is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. CDT on Thursday.

The Astros have won six of their last 10 games. Before the White Sox series, they won two of three games against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Houston is in first place in the American League West with a 70-68 record. The club has a two-game lead over the second-place Texas Rangers.