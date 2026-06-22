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TRADE: Houston Astros Reportedly Acquire 24-Year-Old Shortstop From Nats

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 23: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the eighth inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 23, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Houston Astros finished their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Texas.

The Astros won by a score of 2-1 (and took two out of three in the series).

Astros Reportedly Acquire 24-Year-Old From Nats

GettyHouston Astros general manger Dana Brown speaks to press during spring training workouts at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 11, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Following the game, Chase Ford of Milb Central reported that the Astros had made a trade with the Washington Nationals for Marcus Brown.

He is a 24-year-old shortstop (who had been playing in Double-A).

Ford wrote: “INF Marcus Brown has been traded to the Houston Astros, per sources.”

Social Media Reacts To Trade

GettyGeneral Manager Dana Brown (L) and manager Joe Espada speak before the game against the New York Mets on Opening Day at Daikin Park on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeremy Branham: “Dana Brown has traded for Marcus Brown, who appears to not be good.”

@ProspectSpencer: “A real sicko move that I am very much here for”

@maybef4n: “Only 24, but these are his AA numbers”

@nats_advisory: “Infielder Marcus Brown, 24, spent 4 seasons with the Nationals organization and was a career .228 hitter. He played 2nd, short stop and 3rd base. He hasn’t made it passed Double-A yet. ”

Henry Basilica: “The Houston Astros have acquired INF Marcus Brown from the Washington Nationals. Brown was a 5th-round pick by WSH in 2023 out of Oklahoma State. @milb_central had it first”

Astros Right Now

GettyJosh Hader #71 of the Houston Astros is congratulated by Christian Vazquez #2 after defeating the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Park on June 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Astros are currently 37-42 in 79 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League West.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

On Monday night, the Astros will visit Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

Nationals Right Now

GettyManager Blake Butera #10 of the Washington Nationals walks back to the dugout after a pitching change during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 27, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Nationals are the third-place team in the National League East with a 40-38 record in 78 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

On Monday night, the Nationals will open up a series with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: Houston Astros Reportedly Acquire 24-Year-Old Shortstop From Nats

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