TRADE: Houston Astros Reportedly Acquire 24-Year-Old Shortstop From Nats

On Sunday, the Houston Astros finished their series with the Cleveland Guardians in Texas.

The Astros won by a score of 2-1 (and took two out of three in the series).

Astros Reportedly Acquire 24-Year-Old From Nats

Following the game, Chase Ford of Milb Central reported that the Astros had made a trade with the Washington Nationals for Marcus Brown.

He is a 24-year-old shortstop (who had been playing in Double-A).

Ford wrote: “INF Marcus Brown has been traded to the Houston Astros, per sources.”

Social Media Reacts To Trade

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeremy Branham: “Dana Brown has traded for Marcus Brown, who appears to not be good.”

@ProspectSpencer: “A real sicko move that I am very much here for”

@maybef4n: “Only 24, but these are his AA numbers”

@nats_advisory: “Infielder Marcus Brown, 24, spent 4 seasons with the Nationals organization and was a career .228 hitter. He played 2nd, short stop and 3rd base. He hasn’t made it passed Double-A yet. ”

Henry Basilica: “The Houston Astros have acquired INF Marcus Brown from the Washington Nationals. Brown was a 5th-round pick by WSH in 2023 out of Oklahoma State. @milb_central had it first”

Astros Right Now

The Astros are currently 37-42 in 79 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League West.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games.

On Monday night, the Astros will visit Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

Nationals Right Now

The Nationals are the third-place team in the National League East with a 40-38 record in 78 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

On Monday night, the Nationals will open up a series with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (at home).