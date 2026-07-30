Houston Astros Reportedly Not Interested In 4x MLB All-Star

On Thursday, the Houston Astros have the day off following a series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

The Astros swept the Angels in three games.

Astros Reportedly Not Interested In 4x All-Star

With the trade deadline next week, rumors around the MLB have been picking up.

That said, Will Kunkel of Kickin’ it with Kunkel reported that the Astros are not interested in George Springer.

Kunkel wrote: “The Astros are NOT pursuing George Springer, per source.”

Springer is currently batting .234 with 71 hits, 12 home runs, 34 RBIs, 37 runs and seven stolen bases in 78 games.

Social Media Reacts To Kunkel’s Report

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@HtownWheelhouse: “Wouldn’t that be a no brainer? I mean one year left, can’t be an everyday guy. I mean lets wait for the 10th anniv. of the 2017 title to have him back at Daikin.”

@sharigoldsberry: “Thank you! Love George but he doesn’t fit here at this time.”

@RossPollack8: “Between Varsho and Springer, I think Varsho is the better fit for the Astros in their current situation.”

@AstroWorldzzzz: “As the deadline draws near, I think this will change if they can’t find anyone else”

@MicrophoneMilo: “Nor should they. Springer would be an upgrade over Spence or Meyers (obviously), but this was really just “red meat” for the Memory Laners. #Astros need pitching and more pitching.”

Astros Right Now

The Astros are currently the second-place team in the American League West with a 55-55 record in 110 games.

They are just 1.0 games back of the Texas Rangers for first.