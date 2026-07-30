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Houston Astros Reportedly Not Interested In 4x MLB All-Star

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 07: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 7, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Houston Astros have the day off following a series with the Los Angeles Angels in California.

The Astros swept the Angels in three games.

Astros Reportedly Not Interested In 4x All-Star

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single in the fourth inning during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 18, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

With the trade deadline next week, rumors around the MLB have been picking up.

That said, Will Kunkel of Kickin’ it with Kunkel reported that the Astros are not interested in George Springer.

Kunkel wrote: “The Astros are NOT pursuing George Springer, per source.”

Springer is currently batting .234 with 71 hits, 12 home runs, 34 RBIs, 37 runs and seven stolen bases in 78 games.

Social Media Reacts To Kunkel’s Report

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to Game Six of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@HtownWheelhouse: “Wouldn’t that be a no brainer? I mean one year left, can’t be an everyday guy. I mean lets wait for the 10th anniv. of the 2017 title to have him back at Daikin.”

@sharigoldsberry: “Thank you! Love George but he doesn’t fit here at this time.”

@RossPollack8: “Between Varsho and Springer, I think Varsho is the better fit for the Astros in their current situation.”

GettyGeorge Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

@AstroWorldzzzz: “As the deadline draws near, I think this will change if they can’t find anyone else”

@MicrophoneMilo: “Nor should they. Springer would be an upgrade over Spence or Meyers (obviously), but this was really just “red meat” for the Memory Laners. #Astros need pitching and more pitching.”

Astros Right Now

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a chopper that would score a run on an error in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 27, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Astros are currently the second-place team in the American League West with a 55-55 record in 110 games.

They are just 1.0 games back of the Texas Rangers for first.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Reportedly Not Interested In 4x MLB All-Star

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