SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Tom Cosgrove #59 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the sixth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PETCO Park on August 19, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Cosgrove was picked in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
He spent the first two seasons of his MLB career with the San Diego Padres.
In 2023, Cosgrove went 1-2 with a 1.75 ERA in 54 games.
GettyTom Cosgrove #59 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the seventh inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at PETCO Park on September 22, 2023 in San Diego, California.
Following two seasons with the San Diego, Cosgrove had a quick stint with the Chicago Cubs during in 2025.
Over 74 career games, the 30-year-old has gone 1-3 with a 3.86 ERA.
Astros Right Now
GettyManager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the eighth inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 23, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Nationals Right Now
GettyManager Blake Butera #10 of the Washington Nationals gestures to a player before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday night, the Houston Astros are playing the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in Texas.They are coming off an 8-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.Astros Send 3-Year Player To NationalsAlso on Friday, news came out that the Astros had traded a player to the Washington Nationals.MLB.com wrote: “Houston Astros traded LHP Tom […]
TRADE: Houston Astros Send 3-Year MLB Player To Nationals