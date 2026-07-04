TRADE: Houston Astros Send 3-Year MLB Player To Nationals

On Friday night, the Houston Astros are playing the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in Texas.

They are coming off an 8-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Astros Send 3-Year Player To Nationals

Also on Friday, news came out that the Astros had traded a player to the Washington Nationals.

MLB.com wrote: “Houston Astros traded LHP Tom Cosgrove to Washington Nationals for cash.”

Cosgrove did not appear in a game for the Astros.

He had gone 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 29 Triple-A games.

@TalkNats wrote: “The Washington Nationals have acquired LHP Tom Cosgrove from the Houston Astros for cash considerations. He will be sent to Triple-A Rochester.”

Looking At Cosgrove’s MLB Career

Cosgrove was picked in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his MLB career with the San Diego Padres.

In 2023, Cosgrove went 1-2 with a 1.75 ERA in 54 games.

Following two seasons with the San Diego, Cosgrove had a quick stint with the Chicago Cubs during in 2025.

Over 74 career games, the 30-year-old has gone 1-3 with a 3.86 ERA.

Astros Right Now

Nationals Right Now