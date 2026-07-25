Houston Astros Sign Recently Released Boston Red Sox Player

On Friday night, the Houston Astros opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Astros are coming off a series where they swept the Miami Marlins at home.

Astros Sign Recently Released Red Sox Player

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, the Astros signed Matt Thaiss.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote: “The Astros signed veteran catcher Matt Thaiss to a minor-league deal. He’s at Triple-A Sugar Land.”

Thaiss was recently released from the Boston Red Sox (but did not play in an MLB game for the team).

Chris Cotillo of MassLive had written (on July 17): “The Red Sox officially re-signed Tommy Kahnle and assigned him to Worcester. Catcher Matt Thaiss was released.”

Looking At Thaiss

Thaiss was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He played the first six years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Following his time in Los Angeles, the 31-year-old spent the 2025 season with the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Over 305 career games, Thaiss is batting .210 with 172 hits, 23 home runs, 95 RBIs, 92 runs and seven stolen bases.

He could be a good addition to the Astros’ organization.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

The Astros are the third-place team in the American League West with a 50-54 record in 104 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 24-27 in 51 games on the road).

Red Sox Right Now

As for the Red Sox, they are coming off a 15-game winning streak.

They are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 52-49 record in 101 games.

On Friday, the Red Sox opened up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays.