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Houston Astros Sign Recently Released Boston Red Sox Player

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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - APRIL 15: Matt Thaiss #21 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a three run double against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on April 15, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Houston Astros opened up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Astros are coming off a series where they swept the Miami Marlins at home.

Astros Sign Recently Released Red Sox Player

GettyMatt Thaiss #25 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 17, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, the Astros signed Matt Thaiss.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote: “The Astros signed veteran catcher Matt Thaiss to a minor-league deal. He’s at Triple-A Sugar Land.”

Thaiss was recently released from the Boston Red Sox (but did not play in an MLB game for the team).

Chris Cotillo of MassLive had written (on July 17): “The Red Sox officially re-signed Tommy Kahnle and assigned him to Worcester. Catcher Matt Thaiss was released.”

Looking At Thaiss

GettyMatt Thaiss #21 of the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 10, 2024 in Anaheim, California.

Thaiss was picked in the 1st round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He played the first six years of his career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Following his time in Los Angeles, the 31-year-old spent the 2025 season with the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

GettyMatt Thaiss #21 of the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 08, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Over 305 career games, Thaiss is batting .210 with 172 hits, 23 home runs, 95 RBIs, 92 runs and seven stolen bases.

He could be a good addition to the Astros’ organization.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyMatt Thaiss #21 of the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium on July 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The Astros are the third-place team in the American League West with a 50-54 record in 104 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 24-27 in 51 games on the road).

Red Sox Right Now

GettyWillson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of game two of the doubleheader at Fenway Park on July 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

As for the Red Sox, they are coming off a 15-game winning streak.

They are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 52-49 record in 101 games.

On Friday, the Red Sox opened up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros Sign Recently Released Boston Red Sox Player

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