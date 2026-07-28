Astros Get Positive Spencer Arrighetti Injury Update Ahead of Angels Series

The Houston Astros lost a starter to the injured list over the weekend. Right-handed pitcher Spencer Arrighetti was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 25.

Arrighetti, 26, exited his start against the Chicago White Sox on July 24 after 1.0 inning pitched while experiencing nerve irritation in his foot. He allowed two hits, two walks, and three earned runs in the Astros’ 9-5 win over the White Sox.

Ahead of Houston’s series against the Los Angeles Angels, Arrighetti received an injection to address the issue, says MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.

The insider believes the injury won’t need a long-term absence.

“Spencer Arrighetti had some sort of injection in his foot and should resume throwing in a day or two,” McTaggart wrote. “This sounds like it won’t be a long-term issue for him.

Arrighetti is expected to resume throwing in “the next day or two,” Astros manager Joe Espada said on Monday.

Spencer Arrighetti Continues Pattern of Injuries

Injuries have been a common occurrence for Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti.

In April 2025, Arrighetti suffered a fractured right thumb during pregame practices. This setback caused him to miss four months. After returning from the fractured finger, Arrighetti would be shut down for the rest of the season in September with right elbow inflammation.

He would be limited to just seven starts in 2025.

Going into 2026, Arrighetti would start 17 games before suffering his latest foot injury. He isn’t eligible to return from the injured list until Aug. 9.

This season has been another up-and-down campaign for the 26-year-old. He has a 7-5 record, 4.60 ERA, and 1.34 WHIP through 88.0 innings pitched.

Astros ‘Anticipate’ Buying at Aug. 3 Trade Deadline

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown is in the final year of his contract with the franchise in 2026. He has previously stated that the Astros will be buyers at the MLB’s Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Brown “doubled down” on this statement, says The Athletic’s Chandler Rome.

“With Brown’s contract set to expire after the season, this club must make the playoffs if he has any chance to receive another one,” Rome wrote. “Merely playing postseason baseball might not guarantee Brown or manager Joe Espada new deals in Houston, but missing out on it altogether might seal their fates with owner Jim Crane.”

Rome added that shortstop Jeremy Pena, closing pitcher Josh Hader, and infielders Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker are possible ideas that the Astros could use in trade talks.

“We’re looking for some type of offensive bat that can play the outfield,” Dana Brown said. “If it’s a left-handed bat, great, but any type of offensive upgrade that can help lengthen the lineup would be our focus.”

LaMonte Wade Jr., Cam Smith, and Taylor Trammel have been the usual outfield combination for the Astros so far in 2026.

An upgrade could be the push Houston needs to get into the postseason race in the AL.