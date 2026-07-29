Potential Trade Pitch Reunites Astros With 2017 World Series MVP

The Houston Astros have fought their way back into postseason contention with less than a week to go before the trade deadline. They are now just one game under the .500 mark and are only two games back of the Texas Rangers in the American League West at 54-55.

In addition, they are just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians in the wild card race. This means that Houston is likely to be a buyer instead of a seller at this year’s deadline. They could use a little more firepower on the offensive side.

Jorge Castillo of ESPN reports that an industry source floated the idea of a reunion with 2017 World Series MVP George Springer.

“An industry source mentioned an intriguing match, if the two teams — who have been frequent trade partners — pursue a deal: Toronto’s George Springer back to the Houston Astros. Houston has been outspoken about its need for a right-handed hitting outfielder, and while Springer has not performed as well this season as he did in 2025, his numbers have spiked in recent weeks: over his last 27 games, he’s batting .299/.347/.537,” Castillo wrote.

“One potential roadblock to such a deal is that Springer has played just seven innings in the outfield this year, and with Yordan Alvarez manning the DH spot, Springer would probably have to play left field. But keep in mind that Houston’s left field is smaller than in most ballparks, and of course, Springer knows the park, the team, the community. And the Astros know all about his leadership.”

Houston Astros Connected to George Springer in Latest Trade Rumors

Springer was with the Astros from 2014-2020 and obviously played a big role in getting them to their first World Series and securing the title, which still is debated by fans of other teams.

He joined the Blue Jays in 2021. The 36-year-old outfielder is a four-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger in addition to his World Series accolades.

His numbers aren’t great this season, but perhaps a change of scenery could help him boost those numbers. At this point, the Blue Jays are out of postseason contention and likely to sell at the deadline, and the Astros likely won’t have to give up too many prospects in order to land him.

He could boost their offense and help them potentially get over the hump and overtake the Rangers for first place in the AL West. One more bat would be a huge addition for the Astros as they look to get back to the postseason after missing out in 2025.

Houston Astros Could Be Close to Breaking Out

It’s been a long summer thus far for the Astros, and they, like many American League teams have found themselves back in the picture after a recent surge due to the wild card race being as weak as it is.

In fact, Cleveland holds the third wild card spot, but is only one game over .500. So, it could only be a matter of time before the Astros break .500 and challenge the Rangers for the top spot in the west.