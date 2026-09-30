Hi, Subscriber

2x World Series Champion Will Be A Houston Astros Free Agent This Winter

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Christian Vazquez #9 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to Game Five of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros will look to save their season when they host the Chicago White Sox in Texas.

The Astros are on the verge of elimination following a 6-3 loss on Tuesday.

World Series Champ Will Be A Houston Astros Free Agent

GettyChristian Vázquez #2 of the Houston Astros reacts during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park on September 02, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

With their season potentially coming to an end on Wednesday, it’s worth pointing out that a notable Astros player will be a free agent this winter.

Christian Vazquez will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 36-year-old is in the middle of his second stint with the Astros.

GettyChristian Vázquez #2 of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park on August 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Vazquez finished the 2026 regular season batting .207 with 50 hits, seven home runs, 25 RBIs, 22 runs and one stolen base in 86 games.

Looking At Vazquez

GettyChristian Vázquez #2 of the Houston Astros looks on from the dugout in the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Daikin Park on August 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Vazquez was picked in the 9th round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He played part of eight seasons with the Boston Red Sox (and won the 2018 World Series title).

Following Boston, Vazquez had a quick stint with the Astros (where he won the 2022 World Series title).

GettyJackie Bradley Jr. #19 of the Boston Red Sox is congratulated by his teammate Christian Vazquez #7 after his eighth inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Before his current stint with the Astros, Vazquez played three years for the Minnesota Twins.

Over 1,079 career games, he is batting .247 with 860 hits, 78 home runs, 374 RBIs, 382 runs and 34 stolen bases.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyJose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros bats in the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Astros finished the regular season with an 81-81 record.

They got into the MLB playoffs by winning the American League West division title.

If the Astros win on Wednesday, Game 3 will be back in Houston on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

2x World Series Champion Will Be A Houston Astros Free Agent This Winter

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x