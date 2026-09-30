2x World Series Champion Will Be A Houston Astros Free Agent This Winter

On Wednesday, the Houston Astros will look to save their season when they host the Chicago White Sox in Texas.

The Astros are on the verge of elimination following a 6-3 loss on Tuesday.

World Series Champ Will Be A Houston Astros Free Agent

With their season potentially coming to an end on Wednesday, it’s worth pointing out that a notable Astros player will be a free agent this winter.

Christian Vazquez will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 36-year-old is in the middle of his second stint with the Astros.

Vazquez finished the 2026 regular season batting .207 with 50 hits, seven home runs, 25 RBIs, 22 runs and one stolen base in 86 games.

Looking At Vazquez

Vazquez was picked in the 9th round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He played part of eight seasons with the Boston Red Sox (and won the 2018 World Series title).

Following Boston, Vazquez had a quick stint with the Astros (where he won the 2022 World Series title).

Before his current stint with the Astros, Vazquez played three years for the Minnesota Twins.

Over 1,079 career games, he is batting .247 with 860 hits, 78 home runs, 374 RBIs, 382 runs and 34 stolen bases.

Looking At The Astros Right Now

The Astros finished the regular season with an 81-81 record.

They got into the MLB playoffs by winning the American League West division title.

If the Astros win on Wednesday, Game 3 will be back in Houston on Thursday.