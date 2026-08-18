Houston Astros World Series Champion Announces Retirement After 8 MLB Seasons

Former Houston Astros World Series champion first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini announced his retirement from baseball, according to MASNsports.com’s Roch Kubato.

The Astros acquired Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 1, 2022. He appeared in eight postseason games with Houston during the 2022 World Series run.

Houston Astros World Series Champion Trey Mancini Announces Retirement

Mancini hit just .176/.258/.364 over 186 regular-season plate appearances for the Astros in 2022.

During the 2022 postseason, Mancini had just one hit, a single, in 21 at-bats.

He collected his lone playoff hit in Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston, which the Astros won 4-1 to clinch the World Series title.

Regardless of Mancini’s poor performance with the Astros, he won a World Series ring with the club, making his tenure with the organization very memorable.

Looking at Trey Mancini’s Career

The Orioles selected Mancini, 34, in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Notre Dame.

Mancini made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2016. He played for Baltimore until being traded to Houston in 2022.

In 701 games across six seasons with the Orioles, Mancini posted 10.1 bWAR and a .270/.334/.463 slash line with 117 home runs and 350 RBI. He missed the 2020 season because he was receiving chemotherapy after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

In 2021, Mancini posted a solid 106 OPS+ with 21 homers and 71 RBI en route to being named Comeback Player of the Year.

After the 2022 season, Mancini appeared in 79 games with the Chicago Cubs in 2023.

After 2023, Mancini didn’t play in the majors until this season with the Los Angeles Angels. He went 4-for-13 after his contract was selected in June, but was designated for assignment roughly a week later. Mancini cleared waivers and elected free agency.

“I think I knew over the last few years that I could still make it back up, and that was the main goal,” Mancini said to Kubatko. “Three years ago I felt so far away and removed from the game, and really at that point after getting DFA’d by the Cubs had lost all confidence. Just kind of wanted to be away from the game and thought I was done. But as time went on, something in me just wasn’t sitting right and I wanted to get back out there and at the very least prove to myself that I could still play, because I thought that I could. And I’m glad I did and glad I stuck it out.”