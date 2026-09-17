Houston Astros World Series Champion Quietly Lands With New Team

On Thursday night, the Houston Astros will finish their series with the Kansas City Royals (at home) in Texas.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will win the series.

Most recently, the Astros lost by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday.

Astros World Series Champion Lands With New Team

Also on Thursday, news came out that a former Astros pitcher has been acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies wrote (via X): “The Phillies have claimed RHP José Urquidy off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Caleb Kilian was transferred to the 60-day injured list.”

Urquidy has gone 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA in 11 games for the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates this year.

Looking At Urquidy’s Career

Urquidy had spent the first five years of his career with the Astros.

He went 27-16 with a 3.98 ERA in 79 games (70 starts).

The 31-year-old was also on the team in 2022 when they won the World Series.

After Houston, Urquidy spent one year with the Detroit Tigers (before the Pirates and White Sox).

Looking At The Astros Right Now

The Astros are currently the top team in the American League West with a 76-76 record in 152 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games.

On Friday night, the Astros will host the Atlanta Braves.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

On the other side, the Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 84-68 record in 152 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.