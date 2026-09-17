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Houston Astros World Series Champion Quietly Lands With New Team

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Jose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros celebrates with friends and family after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Houston Astros will finish their series with the Kansas City Royals (at home) in Texas.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Thursday will win the series.

Most recently, the Astros lost by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday.

Astros World Series Champion Lands With New Team

GettyJosé Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros walks across the field after the second inning against the Texas Rangers during Game Four of the Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Also on Thursday, news came out that a former Astros pitcher has been acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies wrote (via X): “The Phillies have claimed RHP José Urquidy off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Caleb Kilian was transferred to the 60-day injured list.”

Urquidy has gone 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA in 11 games for the Chicago White Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates this year.

Looking At Urquidy’s Career

GettyJose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros pitches in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park on April 18, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Urquidy had spent the first five years of his career with the Astros.

He went 27-16 with a 3.98 ERA in 79 games (70 starts).

The 31-year-old was also on the team in 2022 when they won the World Series.

GettyJose Urquidy #65 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after being replaced during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 14, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

After Houston, Urquidy spent one year with the Detroit Tigers (before the Pirates and White Sox).

Looking At The Astros Right Now

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 16: Jeremy Pena #3 of the Houston Astros doubles in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Daikin Park on September 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Astros are currently the top team in the American League West with a 76-76 record in 152 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games.

On Friday night, the Astros will host the Atlanta Braves.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyZack Wheeler #45 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

On the other side, the Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with an 84-68 record in 152 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Houston Astros World Series Champion Quietly Lands With New Team

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