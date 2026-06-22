Astros Could Use Yordan Alvarez in the Outfield: ‘There’s no limitations for me’

The Houston Astros could turn to superstar slugger Yordan Alvarez to boost a group of outfielders that have been among the worst at the position this season.

Alvarez, who’s been the primary designated hitter for the club this season, told reporters that he’d be able to handle an increase in defensive reps.

“There’s always a possibility of me playing more out there,” Alvarez told reporters after a game on Sunday, June 21, relayed by Chandler Rome of The Athletic. “There’s no limitations for me being out there in the outfield, but we have a couple young players out there that can play the outfield really well. Also, the manager said he’s trying to get me more at-bats in the lineup as a DH.”

The Astros were hoping to limit Alvarez’s time on the grass in an effort to keep him healthy. He’s played 12 games in the field this season. The veteran spent 15 games in the outfield in 2025. Hand and ankle injuries limited him to 48 total appearances. While Alvarez is close to matching last year’s total of games played in the field, he’s done it over a much longer stretch of action (78 appearances).

Struggling Houston Astros Outfield Could Get a Boost From Yordan Alvarez

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Alvarez is off to a tremendous start to the season at the plate. The 28-year-old has a ridiculous 188 wRC+ through 339 plate appearances. Alvarez leads the American League with 25 home runs. He’s well on his way toward setting a new career high in the category. Alvarez slugged 37 home runs back in 2022. He’s also on track to exceed 100 RBI for just the second time as a big leaguer. The lefty masher has driven in 56 runs in 2026.

The glove has never been Alvarez’s strong suit. This year has been no different. Alvarez has recorded -4 Defensive Runs Saved across 96 innings in left field. He’s totaled a -12 mark over the past four seasons. Statcast isn’t as harsh on Alvarez, giving him -1 Outs Above Average this season. Unsurprisingly, the burly slugger scores poorly in terms of range.

Keeping Alvarez healthy is of utmost importance to the Astros. The superstar has reached 600 plate appearances just once in the majors. He’s missed significant time with knee, oblique, and hand injuries this decade.

Who is Currently Playing the Outfield for the Astros?

Most clubs are getting decent production from at least one outfield spot. Houston does boast an above-average producer anywhere. The club ranks 25th in OPS in left field, 25th in center field, and 18th in right field. The best mark among the trio is the .687 OPS posted by Houston’s right fielders. Cam Smith has earned the majority of the opportunities in right field. He’s posted a .654 OPS across 294 plate appearances. Joey Loperfido, Zach Cole, Taylor Trammell, and Dustin Harris have also seen time at the position.

Left field, where Alvarez is typically stationed, has been a revolving door. The Astros have used a whopping 10 players at the position. The group has combined for a .667 OPS, despite Alvarez racking up a 1.053 mark when he’s played the field.