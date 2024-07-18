‘Drunk’ National Anthem Dubbed 1 of ‘Worst’ Ever Sends Singer Ingrid Andress to Rehab

Singer Ingrid Andress has apologized to Major League Baseball, its fans, and the country for what she admits was a drunken rendition of the National Anthem.

“I’m not gonna [expletive] y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress wrote on her Instagram page on July 17.

“I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need,” she added in the post. “That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun. Xo, Ingrid.”

The video went viral on X.

According to BBC, Andress’s controversial rendition of the National Anthem occurred on July 15 when she sang the song at the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, in Texas. BBC wrote that social media critics dubbed Andress’s version of the National Anthem “one of the worst national anthem renditions ever.”

“I’m so sorry, I’m sure Ingrid Andress is a wonderful person, but that was one of the worst national anthems I think I’ve ever heard in my whole life,” wrote Sports Illustrated writer Alex Carr on X.

Comment Writers on Instagram Blistered Ingrid Andress for the Situation, Although Others Expressed Support

Comment writers blistered Andress in the comment thread under the apology post. “You don’t have a drinking problem you have a singing problem,” wrote one person.

“And none of your people backstage stopped to say ‘hey maybe you should sit this out’???” wrote another comment writer. “The disrespect for the Anthem I can’t believe they let her up there to sing in such shape embarrassing. The last line shows she’s not serious..” commented another person.

However, other people offered support for Andress on the comment thread of her post.

“She should have turned the comments off for this post, TOUGH crowd. Just wish her well and move on,” another comment writer wrote. And a woman wrote, “I’m so sorry you’re going through this. Sending you a lot of my thoughts. Take care of you & you’re going to come out of this so much stronger❤️”

Ingrid Andress Has Been Nominated for Grammy Awards 4 Times

According to her website, Andress is a four-time Grammy-nominated singer who “digs deeper than ever before to explore the dark and the light within us all on her acclaimed sophomore album, Good Person.”

“All co-produced and co-written by Andress, the LP was selected as one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of the Year and 25 Best Country & Americana Albums of 2022,” the website says.

“The track listing features her Platinum-certified, GRAMMY-nominated No. 1, ‘Wishful Drinking (with Sam Hunt),’ which was ranked by Billboard as one of the Top 10 most-played songs on country radio in 2022,” it says. “Good Person follows her triumphant 2020 debut, Lady Like, named ‘one of the year’s strongest albums’ by Associated Press.”

“With nearly 1.5 billion global streams and fans spanning the globe, Andress has toured the world on her own headlining sets as well as alongside artists like Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Tim McGraw, and the legendary Stevie Nicks. A heavy hitter in the country and pop songwriting communities, she is currently in the studio working on new music,” the bio adds.