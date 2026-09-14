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Kansas City Royals Release Former First-Round Pick After Red Sox Series

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New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 27: Manager Matt Quatraro #33 of the Kansas City Royals looks on in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium on May 27, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals had a tough series against the Boston Red Sox.

This is because the American League Central club lost two out of their three games against Boston. This included a 4-1 loss to Boston in their most recent game on Sunday.

Now, after losing their series against the Red Sox, the Royals have released one of their minor league outfielders.

Kansas City Royals Release Outfielder Connor Scott

Kansas City Royals v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MAY 15: An Armed Forces Day Weekend-themed Kansas City Royals hat sits in the dugout during a game between the Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on May 15, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the Royals have released outfielder Connor Scott.

Scott being released by the Royals comes after he spent all of this season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Now, with this move, the 2018 Miami Marlins first-round pick is a free agent and can sign with any interested team he wishes to.

Looking at Scott

Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers
GettySURPRISE, AZ – MARCH 04: The Kansas City Royals logo is seen outside of the team offices before the spring training game against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium on March 4, 2009 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Scott appeared in 88 games this season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he posted 11 home runs, 13 doubles, three triples, 50 RBI, and a .231 batting average. Overall, the Tampa, Florida native showed some promise this campaign down in Double-A.

Due to this, it would not be surprising if another team decided to take a chance on the former first-round pick with a minor league contract.

In 612 minor league games over eight seasons, Scott has posted 41 home runs, 125 doubles, 271 RBI, and a .231 batting average. He has yet to make an appearance at the MLB level.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Kansas City Royals Release Former First-Round Pick After Red Sox Series

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