Kansas City Royals Release Former First-Round Pick After Red Sox Series

The Kansas City Royals had a tough series against the Boston Red Sox.

This is because the American League Central club lost two out of their three games against Boston. This included a 4-1 loss to Boston in their most recent game on Sunday.

Now, after losing their series against the Red Sox, the Royals have released one of their minor league outfielders.

Kansas City Royals Release Outfielder Connor Scott

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, the Royals have released outfielder Connor Scott.

Scott being released by the Royals comes after he spent all of this season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Now, with this move, the 2018 Miami Marlins first-round pick is a free agent and can sign with any interested team he wishes to.

Looking at Scott

Scott appeared in 88 games this season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he posted 11 home runs, 13 doubles, three triples, 50 RBI, and a .231 batting average. Overall, the Tampa, Florida native showed some promise this campaign down in Double-A.

Due to this, it would not be surprising if another team decided to take a chance on the former first-round pick with a minor league contract.

In 612 minor league games over eight seasons, Scott has posted 41 home runs, 125 doubles, 271 RBI, and a .231 batting average. He has yet to make an appearance at the MLB level.