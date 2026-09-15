Kansas City Royals Announce Bobby Witt Jr. News Before Astros Series

The Kansas City Royals are coming off a series loss over the weekend against the Boston Red Sox.

On Tuesday night, they’ll begin a three-game set with the Houston Astros as they look to end a two-game skid and simply try to end the regular season on a high note, considering they’re 11.0 games back in the AL Central and 9.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the American League.

However, this week, the Royals made a prestigious announcement about superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. that caught fans’ attention.

Royals Make Announcement on Witt Jr.

Like the 29 other MLB teams did on Monday, the Royals announced their nominee for the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award.

Kansas City selected Witt Jr. as its nominee, placing him among the 30 players selected for the tremendous honor. One player will receive the league-wide award during the World Series, which is when the winner will be announced.

“Representing the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, both on and off the field,” the Royals posted on X. “We’re immensely proud of who Bobby Witt Jr. is both on and off the field, and we’re proud to have him as our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee!”

Representing the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, both on and off the field. We’re immensely proud of who Bobby Witt Jr. is both on and off the field, and we’re proud to have him as our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee! Vote for Bobby:… pic.twitter.com/jWyOOQlswE — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 14, 2026

What is the Roberto Clemente Award?

Roberto Clemente was one of the greatest baseball players of all time, and he made it a staple of his platform and status to give back and help others in need off the field with all of the resources he had.

MLB created the honor in 1971 to recognize players for their community work, and the league renamed it after Clemente in 1973 following his tragic death in a plane crash while he delivered relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.