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Kansas City Royals Announce Bobby Witt Jr. Change Before Dodgers Series

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Minnesota Twins v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 06: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring during the 3rd inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on August 06, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals dropped two of three games over the weekend in a hard-fought series against the Chicago Cubs.

Now, on Monday night, they’ll continue their stretch against some of the National League’s top teams when they begin a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ahead of Game 1, Royals manager Matt Quatraro made some notable lineup changes, including one involving superstar Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Announce Witt Jr. Change

Witt Jr. returned from a six-day stint on the injured list following his back injury, and Quatraro gave him the day off defensively Sunday while starting him at designated hitter.

That won’t last long, however, as Witt Jr. will return to shortstop for the series opener and bat second in the lineup.

Witt Jr.’s 2026 Season

Witt Jr. earned his third consecutive MLB All-Star selection in his fifth season in the league.

He’s appeared in 100 games this season and has recorded 111 hits, 57 runs, 13 home runs, 42 RBIs and a league-leading 31 stolen bases across 391 at-bats. He’s also hitting .284 with a .450 slugging percentage and an .805 OPS.

Looking at the Royals

Kansas City enters the Dodgers series with a 49-70 record, sitting dead last in the AL Central. The Royals currently sit 13.0 games back in the division and 10.5 games out of a Wild Card spot in the American League.

However, they’ll have an opportunity over the next three days to make matters worse for a Dodgers team that has lost eight of its last nine games, which is easily the worst stretch they’ve had all year long.

 

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Kansas City Royals Announce Bobby Witt Jr. Change Before Dodgers Series

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