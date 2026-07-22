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Royals Announce Unfortunate Bobby Witt Jr. News During Giants Series

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Kansas City Royals v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JULY 11: Bobby Witt Jr. #7 of the Kansas City Royals reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 11, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Royals are riding a two-game winning streak into their series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas City sits at 42-60 and in last place in the AL Central, with things becoming more concerning after the latest news surrounding star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Announce News on Witt Jr.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Royals announced on social media that Witt Jr. has been placed on the 10-day IL with lower back tightness after he exited Monday night’s game and missed Tuesday’s contest.

Kansas City also transferred right-handed pitcher Stephen Kolek to the 60-day IL while calling up infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Omaha.

Witt Jr. is the Royals’ franchise cornerstone, so any injury involving him is significant. Fortunately, he avoided anything overly serious and should be able to return in the coming weeks, barring any setbacks.

Royals Fans React on Social Media

As expected, Royals fans certainly did not take the news well.

@chiefsclear: “What did royals fans do to deserve this.”

@Bobbybaseball77: “Can the season just end?”

@curtisgreer00: “The pain never ends.”

@SicnessX: “Not sure what us Royals fans did to deserve such a season. Plz stop going to games and buying merch. It’s for the best interest in us all. We deserve better.”

Witt Jr.’s 2026 Season

Witt Jr. has played in 94 games for Kansas City this season and currently leads MLB with a 4.9 WAR.

He earned his third consecutive All-Star selection and is currently slashing .279/.450/.800 with 103 hits, 51 runs, 13 home runs, and 39 RBIs. He also leads MLB with 30 stolen bases.

Kansas City is set to begin a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, and Witt will likely miss the entire series while potentially remaining sidelined into next week.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Royals Announce Unfortunate Bobby Witt Jr. News During Giants Series

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