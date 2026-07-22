Royals Announce Unfortunate Bobby Witt Jr. News During Giants Series

The Kansas City Royals are riding a two-game winning streak into their series finale against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas City sits at 42-60 and in last place in the AL Central, with things becoming more concerning after the latest news surrounding star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Announce News on Witt Jr.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Royals announced on social media that Witt Jr. has been placed on the 10-day IL with lower back tightness after he exited Monday night’s game and missed Tuesday’s contest.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/ZNlvGAlX6J — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 22, 2026

Kansas City also transferred right-handed pitcher Stephen Kolek to the 60-day IL while calling up infielder Andrew Velazquez from Triple-A Omaha.

Witt Jr. is the Royals’ franchise cornerstone, so any injury involving him is significant. Fortunately, he avoided anything overly serious and should be able to return in the coming weeks, barring any setbacks.

Royals Fans React on Social Media

As expected, Royals fans certainly did not take the news well.

@chiefsclear: “What did royals fans do to deserve this.”

@Bobbybaseball77: “Can the season just end?”

@curtisgreer00: “The pain never ends.”

@SicnessX: “Not sure what us Royals fans did to deserve such a season. Plz stop going to games and buying merch. It’s for the best interest in us all. We deserve better.”

Witt Jr.’s 2026 Season

Witt Jr. has played in 94 games for Kansas City this season and currently leads MLB with a 4.9 WAR.

He earned his third consecutive All-Star selection and is currently slashing .279/.450/.800 with 103 hits, 51 runs, 13 home runs, and 39 RBIs. He also leads MLB with 30 stolen bases.

Kansas City is set to begin a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, and Witt will likely miss the entire series while potentially remaining sidelined into next week.