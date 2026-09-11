Royals Salvador Perez Announces Career News Before Red Sox Series

The Kansas City Royals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 Wednesday night to avoid a series sweep at home.

Friday night the Royals head to Boston to face the American League Wild Card chasing Red Sox.

Ahead of the three-game series, 15-year veteran Salvador Perez announced what his career plans entail after his two-year, $25 million extension ends next season.

Salvador Perez Plans to Take Career ‘Year-By-Year’

In 137 games played this season, Salvador Perez has been behind-the-plate in 44 of those appearances. The 36-year-old catcher is sitting on a career low 77 wRC+ and is slashing .228/.273/.383 with 19 home runs.

An elbow injury has hindered his catching abilities, allowing rookie Carter Jensen take over, and Perez fill in at DH.

In an interview with MLB.com’s Anne Rogers, Perez noted that retirement is on the table, however, he wants to play for as long as he can.

“[The] only thing I know is that I want to play as long as I can,” Perez told Rogers. “Can be DH, can be first base, can be behind the plate….Keep preparing my body, keep preparing myself, and I don’t have any plan. I think at this point, it has to be year by year. And I get it. It’s fair for Kansas City and fair for me. End of the day, it’s a business.”

Despite retirement looming for Perez, he has yet to talk to Royals GM J.J. Picollo about what the future holds.

Perez signed with the Royals 20 years ago as an international free agent, and since then he has become the face of Kansas City. He’s a nine-time all-star, five-time Gold Glove winner, five-time Silver Slugger, the 2024 Robert Clemente Award recipient, franchise’s all-time home run leader, 2015 World Series champion, and WS MVP.

In his luxurious 15-year career, Perez is slashing .262/.299/.452 with 322 home runs and 1833 hits.

Kansas City Royals Have Three Catchers in Line to Succeed Salvador Perez

While the future of Salvador Perez remains uncertain following the 2027 MLB season, the Royals have several top catching prospects to succeed the franchise home run leader.

Last season, current catcher Carter Jensen made his MLB debut on September 1 behind the plate. Now, the 23-year-old has found himself as the team’s primary backstop.

Jensen is slashing .229/.318/.443 with 23 home runs and 69 RBIs this season.

Aside from Jensen, the Royals have two catchers in High-A among their top 10 prospects. Blake Mitchell (no. 5) and Ramon Ramirez (no. 7).