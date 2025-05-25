Royals Urged To Call Up Red-Hot Prospect Turning Heads

The Kansas City Royals have made a bold move as veteran slugger Hunter Renfroe is out, and rising Triple-A prospect Nick Loftin is in.

Jaylon Thompson of The Kansas City Star reported that Renfroe, who struggled to a .182 average with no home runs over 35 games, was designated for assignment on Friday, ending an unproductive stretch for the power-hitting outfielder.

Loftin, meanwhile, arrives from Triple-A Omaha with a blatant case. Hitting .295 with four home runs, 24 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases in 2025, he proved too productive to ignore.

Royals’ Outfield Has Room For Opportunity

Now, the team turns to a solid group in right field. Drew Waters, Cavan Biggio and Mark Canha. Loftin is expected to get regular at-bats, especially against righties. His versatility across the infield and outfield makes him a valuable weapon for a Kansas City team trying to stay within reach of a Wild Card appearance.

“I’m excited to get back here and just continue to do what I always wanted to do and that’s win ball games,” Loftin said.

But beneath the surface, another conversation is growing louder. Royals fans—and now some within the baseball world—are imploring the team to call up No. 6 overall 2024 selection Jac Caglianone, the powerful two-way prospect flourishing at Triple-A.

After arriving in Omaha, Caglianone has been on a tear. He’s homered in three consecutive games, slashing .322/.394/.553 across all levels in 2025 and showing few signs of slowing down.

Fans’ Glimmer Of Hope For Caglianone Arrival Shut Down By Front Office

General manager J.J. Picollo has made one thing clear: Caglianone’s time will come when the organization feels he’s ready to contribute consistently—not just when the highlight reels flood social media platforms.

CALL HIM UP! Jac Caglianone has now homered in three straight games at Triple-A! (via @OMAStormChasers)pic.twitter.com/fuC2lEnWc8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 25, 2025

That approach might frustrate fans eager to see the Tampa phenom in KC. But it also signals a franchise growing more disciplined about its talent pipeline.

The Royals are threading the needle—trying to contend now while building a sustainable future. Loftin is here to impact the present lineup, while Caglianone continues to charge up in the minors; his time will come. And when that call-up finally happens, it could potentially change everything for the team and its fanbase.