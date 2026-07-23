Royals’ Salvador Perez Sends Clear Message to Kansas City Police After Historic HR

Kansas City Royals star catcher Salvador Perez tied the franchise record for home runs on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants.

Obviously, this was a tremendous achievement for Perez, adding to his legacy within the Royals organization. But this home run has made waves for other reasons.

Not only was this a historic moment for Perez, but the ball ended up landing in a fountain in the outfield. The ball traveled an estimated 437 feet, splashing down in the fountains in right-center field of Kaufmann Stadium.

Following this home run, cameras caught a fan trying to reach into the water to retrieve the ball. But the stadium has a strict policy that doesn’t allow anyone to enter the fountains.

The fan who reached into the fountain to grab the home run ball was arrested, with photos showing him in handcuffs. Dana Wright of KMBZ (98.1 FM) shared the photos on Facebook.

Salvador Perez’s Plea to Police

When Perez learned about this, he sent a clear message to the Kansas City police to let the man go free. It remains to be seen if the police have seen the plea from Perez, but the stadium policy is clear.

“Please, police, just take care of the job, please, OK, and send him home,” Perez told reporters. “If I was him I’d maybe jump too and try to get that ball, so please. And thank you for the hard work in trying to get that ball.”

On the season, Perez has seen some troubles at the plate, with the veteran hitting .211 with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .621. Perez is on track to have the worst year of his long career in his age-36 season.

The veteran is under contract for 2027, with him scheduled to make $12.5 million. The Royals legend has kept his career going strong, but it’s clear that he is now well past his prime.

Royals’ Season Outlook

This home run moment for Perez has been one of the bright spots for the Royals this season. Kansas City currently has a record of 43-60 on the year, sitting in last place within the American League Central division.

The Royals have struggled heavily on the road this season, putting up a record of 17-33 overall. 2026 has been a year to forget for Kansas City, but the second half may offer them a little relief.

Kansas City has been rumored to be an active seller at the trade deadline, with the roster holding a few players that opposing teams could be interested in. Starters Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha lead the pack here, and there are plenty of teams around the league who could use pitching help.

The Royals would be wise to sell at the deadline, helping the team recover some future assets. Both Lugo and Wacha have two more seasons left on their current contracts, which could raise the return in any potential deal.

It was just two years ago that Kansas City made the playoffs, finishing 86–76 and clinching a wild-card spot in the AL. With star Bobby Witt Jr. on the roster, along with other talented young players like Jac Caglianone and Vinnie Pasquantino, the future could be bright for Kansas City.