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Royals’ Tyler Tolbert Makes MLB History in Win Over Mets

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Tyler Tolbert #2 of the Kansas City Royals smiles at first base after his seventh inning infield base hit against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Tyler Tolbert tied an MLB hitting record in the Kansas City Royals’ 16-12 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. Tolbert recorded hits in his first five at-bats, tying the MLB record for consecutive at-bats with a hit with 12.

The game also marked consecutive five-hit games for Tolbert. He went 5-for-5 in the Royals’ 15-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium the day before.

MLB statistician Sarah Langs reports that this is only the third time in MLB history a hitter has recorded consecutive five-hit games since 1900. The previous two times were done by Roberto Clemente in 1970 and Hi Myers in 1917.

No player has ever had three such games in a row, although Tolbert could have a chance to change that against the Mets in the next game.

Tolbert tied the record in the seventh inning. He hit a check-swing roller that Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor could only pick up, his third infield hit in as many at-bats. All three hits came between Lindor and third baseman Bo Bichette.

Tolbert had a chance to break the record in the ninth inning, but flied out to right field to snap the streak.

In those 12 at-bats, Tolbert hit nine singles, a double, and two home runs. The Royals have taken advantage, as the utility infielder has scored seven times over that stretch. After that streak ended, the 28-year-old utility infielder is now hitting .396 over 32 games with the Royals.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided in 11 seasons. Covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Royals’ Tyler Tolbert Makes MLB History in Win Over Mets

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