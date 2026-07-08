Royals’ Tyler Tolbert Makes MLB History in Win Over Mets

Tyler Tolbert tied an MLB hitting record in the Kansas City Royals’ 16-12 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field. Tolbert recorded hits in his first five at-bats, tying the MLB record for consecutive at-bats with a hit with 12.

The game also marked consecutive five-hit games for Tolbert. He went 5-for-5 in the Royals’ 15-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium the day before.

MLB statistician Sarah Langs reports that this is only the third time in MLB history a hitter has recorded consecutive five-hit games since 1900. The previous two times were done by Roberto Clemente in 1970 and Hi Myers in 1917.

No player has ever had three such games in a row, although Tolbert could have a chance to change that against the Mets in the next game.

Tolbert tied the record in the seventh inning. He hit a check-swing roller that Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor could only pick up, his third infield hit in as many at-bats. All three hits came between Lindor and third baseman Bo Bichette.

Tolbert had a chance to break the record in the ninth inning, but flied out to right field to snap the streak.

In those 12 at-bats, Tolbert hit nine singles, a double, and two home runs. The Royals have taken advantage, as the utility infielder has scored seven times over that stretch. After that streak ended, the 28-year-old utility infielder is now hitting .396 over 32 games with the Royals.