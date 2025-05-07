MLB Forgot to Tell Players There Was A Strike Zone Change

Pitchers across Major League Baseball find that the strike zone they’ve known for years no longer plays the same.

This season, a behind-the-scenes tweak to how umpires are evaluated has tightened the zone, and most players weren’t told it was happening.

As reported by The Athletic, MLB and the umpires’ union agreed to shrink the “buffer zone” umpires have relied on for over a decade. That two-inch margin of error on all sides of the plate? It’s now down to just three-quarters of an inch. Same strike zone on paper. Completely different reality on the field.

And the result? Fewer called strikes. More chaos. And pitchers are forced to adjust midseason to a strike zone that’s suddenly less forgiving — and far less predictable.

The Data Says It All

According to Statcast, this April had the highest number of called balls on pitches inside the strike zone since 2017. That’s not a coincidence.

Angels catcher Travis d’Arnaud said his team ran the numbers: In the season’s first week alone, borderline strikes that were called balls nearly doubled compared to 2024.

These aren’t egregious misses — they’re the edges. The spots where elite pitchers live. And now they’re being told to rethink pitch sequences, framing, and entire game plans because the league moved the goalposts without a proper warning.

A Communication Breakdown at the Worst Possible Time

MLB claims it informed front offices and managers of the buffer zone change. But dozens of players, coaches, and executives told The Athletic the league left them in the dark, many only realizing something had changed when umpires started calling games differently.

No league-wide player memo. No spring training adjustments. Just silence — followed by confusion, frustration, and consequences that show up in box scores and bullpens.

As Giants pitcher Logan Webb said, “If the zone is smaller, we should be told. Simple as that.”

One Pitch Can Flip a Season

This isn’t a theoretical issue. It’s already affecting outcomes.

One example: Orioles reliever Matt Bowman threw a sweeper strike on the outside edge to Aaron Judge on a 1-2 count with two outs. The call? Ball.

Three pitches later, Judge walked. The inning unraveled, and Bowman’s ERA ballooned. After the walk to Judge, Bowman struck Ben Rice in the leg, gave out a single to Paul Goldschmidt, an RBI, and later gave Cody Bellinger a two-run double to give Bowman three earned runs.

Bowman executed the pitch. The umpire missed the call. The inning would have been over. But the outing fell apart — all because a grading change altered how umpires approach borderline calls.

Trust Starts With Transparency

MLB says overall accuracy is up. And maybe it is. But when players across the league say they weren’t told about a strike zone shift that’s already impacting performance and careers, the issue isn’t accuracy — it’s accountability.

If the league wants pitchers to adapt, they must communicate with executives and the people on the mound.

Because in baseball, one inch can change everything. Especially when no one knows the rules have just changed.