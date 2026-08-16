Los Angeles Angels Announce Mike Trout Change Before Royals Series Finale

The Los Angeles Angels secured a 1-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night to even the series at one game apiece entering Sunday’s finale.

Ahead of first pitch, which will feature Ryan Johnson for Los Angeles and Noah Cameron for the Royals, Angels manager Kurt Suzuki has made some notable changes to his lineup card.

Angels Announce Mike Trout Change

After starting each of the last six games in center field, Angels veteran superstar Mike Trout will take the day off defensively.

Trout will start at DH and bat second, as the Angels have used him in that role several times this season after consecutive games in the outfield.

The outfield will instead feature Wade Meckler in left field, Jose Siri in center and Josh Lowe in right.

Here’s the full Angels lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Angels 8/16, Z. Neto SS M. Trout DH V. Grissom 1B J. Siri CF W. Meckler LF D. Guzman 3B O. Peraza 2B T. d’Arnaud C J. Lowe RF R. Johnson SP.”

Angels 8/16 Z. Neto SS

M. Trout DH

V. Grissom 1B

J. Siri CF

W. Meckler LF

D. Guzman 3B

O. Peraza 2B

T. d’Arnaud C

J. Lowe RF R. Johnson SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 16, 2026

Trout’s 2026 Season

Over the last four games, Trout has recorded eight hits in 19 at-bats. In his 16th MLB season, during which he earned his 12th All-Star selection, he’s remained highly productive.

Trout has appeared in 105 games and, across 381 at-bats, is hitting .244 with 69 runs, 93 hits, 20 home runs and 45 RBIs while slugging .446 with an .831 OPS.

Angels Right Now

As for the Angels collectively, it’s been another underwhelming season.

They enter Sunday’s game 49-75, which has them 14.0 games back in the AL West and 12.0 games back of a Wild Card spot in the American League.

The only team with a worse record in MLB is the Athletics, who sit at 48-75.