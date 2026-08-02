Los Angeles Angels Announce Mike Trout Change During Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Angels have dropped the first two games of their series against the Milwaukee Brewers entering Sunday’s finale.

As they look to avoid a sweep, Angels manager Kurt Suzuki has made a few notable lineup changes.

Angels Announce Mike Trout Change

After starting each of the last two games in center field, Suzuki is giving veteran superstar Mike Trout a much-deserved break from defense after recording two hits on Saturday.

Trout will serve as the designated hitter on Sunday and bat second, a role he has occasionally taken on this season after playing consecutive games in the outfield.

Josh Lowe will replace Trout in center field, while the rest of the outfield will feature Jo Adell in right field and Wade Meckler in left.

Angels 8/2 Z. Neto SS

M. Trout DH

N. Schanuel 1B

V. Grissom 2B

J. Adell RF

W. Meckler LF

D. Guzman 3B

J. Lowe CF

T. Heineman C W. Ureña SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 2, 2026

Trout’s 2026 Season

While the Angels’ season has been a disaster, Trout’s 2026 campaign has been a positive one, largely because he has finally appeared healthy for the first time in years.

He has appeared in 92 games, slashing .245/.456/.848 with 64 runs, 81 hits, 18 home runs, and 40 RBIs.

Angels Right Now

The Angels enter Sunday at 42-69 and are firmly out of the postseason race, sitting 14.5 games behind the division-leading Seattle Mariners in the AL West and 13.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

That has made Los Angeles one of the more intriguing teams to monitor over the next 24 hours as the franchise navigates the trade deadline as expected sellers.

Several Angels players have drawn interest around the league as potential trade pieces, including infielder Zach Neto and starting pitchers Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano. Adell has also surfaced in trade rumors ahead of Monday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline.