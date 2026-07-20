Los Angeles Angels Can Make Out Like Bandits At Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Angels sit in dead last in the American League West. The trade deadline is just two weeks away, and they have a pair of starting pitchers that could bring back a franchise-changing haul.

The deadline has fairly thin stock of controllable starting pitching, and the Angels carry two attractive options. Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano are two of the most valuable arms at the trade deadline, and under interim general manager John Mozeliak, the organization looks to correct course.

Arte Moreno’s Iron Grip

Back in June, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that Angels owner Arte Moreno did not want to move pieces at the trade deadline, despite the team’s downward trajectory. It will be Mozeliak’s job to convince Moreno that it is in the Angels’ best interest to capitalize on the value that Detmers and Soriano have this season.

It is unlikely that the Angels will be competitive in the next two seasons, which eats the remaining team control over both starters in question. If the Angels are not going to move on with an extension for the pairing, it would be a missed opportunity to hold on to them through the deadline.

Although the traditional mind says that the Angels should sell off their pieces, this is the same organization that, under Moreno’s instruction, did not trade Shohei Ohtani ahead of his free agency.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic points to the Chicago White Sox trade of Garrett Crochet ahead of last season as the outline to follow. In that trade, the White Sox were able to grab four prospects from the Boston Red Sox, and sit at the top of the American League Central this year.

Angels Starters Make Solid Backup Plans

Detmers has a 4.16 ERA but with a 10.2 K/9 and a WHIP of 1.116 entering Monday night. The ERA does not scream valuable, but with a thin market and an ERA+ of 100 combined with being in the top-15 in many categories, it brings Detmers to the top of deadline wish lists across the league.

Soriano was on fire to start this season, with an 0.84 ERA in his first seven starts of the year. Since then, his ERA has inflated to 3.49, which is still good for a 120 ERA+, placing him above the league average. Teams could get weary of his decline since April, but with two more seasons of control, the Angels should still be able to land a sizeable package in the deal with him.

Both pitchers rank inside the top-20 of ESPN’s deadline rankings, and have the most team control remaining. If a team is willing to give up a haul for the services of Tarik Skubal but falls short, Reid Detmers would be a strong Plan B, and the same goes for Soriano for those that lose out on Joe Ryan.

The Angels could make out like bandits at this year’s trade deadline. Pitching typically comes at a high price at the deadline; mix that with a weak crop, and the Angels could artificially increase their price due to circumstance.