Angels Disrespect 9/11 Before Deleting Social Media Post

The Los Angeles Angels‘ social media team made a painful error on Friday.

The day was marked by remembrance of 25 years since the tragedy of 9/11, and around the country and the sports world, tribute was paid to those who had been lost in 2001.

The Angels themselves posted a graphic with the words “Never Forget” on it early in the day.

25 years later, yet we will #NeverForget 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pzQqndqgqT — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 11, 2026

But on Friday night, the Angels messed up in a way that will be tough for some to get over anytime soon.

Angels Post Awful Caption

The problem began with good news for the Angels: Mike Trout hit a home run.

The Angels were playing in Washington, D.C. against the Nationals, and so there was a conceptual chance to do something punny with the video of Trout’s homer.

The social media team chose the wrong caption, though. They wrote, “Capitol Crushed” with an emoji of a government building with columns.

Tasteless on the best of days, and absolutely flabbergasting on this day.

The Angels deleted the post, but this is what it looked like:

There are explanations that can come out of this, but none of them particularly matter.

This is simply a post that cannot be made. It really shouldn’t exist even on a different date, but it definitely can’t on September 11.

It’s not clear whether the Angels will issue some kind of apology, but it looks like the post was originally made on at least X (formerly Twitter) and Threads.

What Angels Posted Next

The Angels originally posted an animated graphic celebrating Trout’s home run, but then they also posted that video with the terrible caption.

Once that was deleted, they didn’t try to post Trout’s video again. Instead, they posted two photos of Trout with the caption “homer in Nationals Park (checkmark)” to recognize the occasion.

The Angels then posted a clutch RBI hit by Christian Moore.

Their next and final post came at the game’s conclusion, and it just shared the final score, a Nationals win.

FINAL: Nationals 4, Angels 3 pic.twitter.com/45cd5ihlhI — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 12, 2026

At least in the context of this night, there was no more semblance of anything relating to 9/11, whether positive or not.

The Angels often invite ill-will for being poorly run as a franchise.

A social media post, to be sure, doesn’t necessarily reflect directly on the higher-ups. But it also finds itself mixed into the story of what it feels like to be the Angels right now.

They’ll be getting new ownership, and maybe that turns the franchise around.

But on Friday, they couldn’t even get the simple act of respectfully remembering correct. It was a pretty terrible whiff.