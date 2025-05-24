‘We’re Some Dogs’: Angels Bite Back with 8-Game Win Streak

With a thunderous crack of the bat and an even bolder quote after the game, the Angels’ recent resurgence has been summed up in just three words: “We’re some dogs.”

That mindset, gritty and fearlessness, encapsulated everything about Los Angeles’ seventh straight victory Thursday night–a 10-5 comeback win over the Athletics, sparked by Ward’s game-shifting grand slam in the seventh inning.

“The Angels have proven to be the streakiest team in MLB this year, and they’ve hit a hot streak,” Newsweek Sports‘ Noah Camras said.

🔥 NEW FRANCHISE RECORD 🔥 Soler makes this our seventh straight game with at least two home runs! pic.twitter.com/3ZLFqZ5lwo — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 24, 2025

Ward’s Grand Slam Backs Up His Words

When the Angels found themselves trailing 5–2 in the fifth, old narratives could have crept in–another blown opportunity, another missed series sweep. But this version of the Angels plays different.

Ward stepped to the plate in the seventh with the bases loaded and the game tied 5–5. On a 1–1 pitch from A’s reliever Grant Holmes, Ward uncorked a 398-foot bomb over left-center–his second grand slam in 10 days.

The roar that followed wasn’t just for the go-ahead hit. It was for the grit.

“I feel like I can hit anything,” Ward said. “The game is slow right now. And luck is on my side as well.”

From Underdogs to Alpha Mentality

It’s a mentality that’s echoed up and down the Angels’ lineup. Over the past 16 games, they’ve gone 11–5, averaging nearly six runs per contest.

More importantly, they’ve looked confident doing it. Gritty. Connected.

Zach Neto, who went 3-for-5 Thursday, summed it up simply. “We’re some dogs. That’s the best way to put it.

“We’re sticking to our approach, enjoying each other. If you don’t get it done, the guy behind you will,” he said.

This team, once pegged as a rebuild in progress, is now barking loudly in a crowded AL West. And they’re not just scraping by, they’re outslugging, outgrinding, and outlasting their opponents.

Turning Point or Temporary Flash?

The Angels haven’t had a seven-game win streak since 2022. More striking? This was their first four-game road sweep in two years. The numbers are impressive, but the energy shift is what has people talking.

“We know we’re not going to pull that [kind of win all the time],” manager Ron Washington said. “But I think we’re in position where we’ll do enough to keep ourselves in ballgames, and hopefully we can pull them off.”

And the Streak Continues

The Angels returned home Friday with a shot at pushing the streak to eight–and did it.

With Yusei Kikuchi taking the mound and facing off against reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, the matchup looked formidable on paper.

But these Angels aren’t reading paper anymore. They’re writing their own story.

Behind timely hitting, disciplined plate appearances, and yet another bullpen lockdown, the Angels–now 25-25 and third in the AL West–outlasted the Marlins to keep the fire burning.

It wasn’t just a win, it was another example of this team’s relentless approach to the game.

If the Angels can keep barking this loud, that “dogs” mentality might not just define a good week, it could define a turning point season.