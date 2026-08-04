Los Angeles Angels Make Jorge Soler Decision After Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Angels were the ultimate sellers at Monday’s MLB trade deadline, dealing several key pieces from their roster as they embraced a rebuild.

However, one of the few players many expected to move but didn’t was veteran slugger Jorge Soler.

After failing to find a trade partner for Soler, the Angels made a notable roster move involving the veteran on Tuesday afternoon.

Angels Make Soler Decision

The Angels are reportedly set to designate Soler for assignment, according to MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez.

The move would give Soler the opportunity to join another team, potentially landing with a contender looking for additional power and outfield depth.

Jorge Soler to be designated for assignment by the Angels, per @mikedeportes. pic.twitter.com/Tgu4D2Jxm9 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 4, 2026

Soler’s 2026 Season

Soler is a one-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, and former World Series MVP during his 13-year MLB career.

However, he’s struggled at the plate this season, batting just .203 across 316 at-bats with the Angels while recording 64 hits, 12 home runs, and 49 RBIs.

Throughout his career, Soler has hit 212 home runs and driven in 599 runs, including a league-leading 48-homer season in 2019 with the Kansas City Royals.

Angels Right Now

The Angels are now fully committed to a rebuild. They traded Logan O’Hoppe and Chase Silseth last week before dealing Jo Adell, Jose Soriano, Brent Suter, Ryan Zeferjahn, and Kirby Yates on Monday, adding a group of minor league prospects to continue building their farm system.

Los Angeles enters Tuesday 43-69 and sits last in the AL West, 14.0 games behind the division lead and 13.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.