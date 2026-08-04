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Los Angeles Angels Make Jorge Soler Decision After Trade Deadline

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Jorge Soler #12 of the Los Angeles Angels runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets during the first inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 01, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Angels were the ultimate sellers at Monday’s MLB trade deadline, dealing several key pieces from their roster as they embraced a rebuild.

However, one of the few players many expected to move but didn’t was veteran slugger Jorge Soler.

After failing to find a trade partner for Soler, the Angels made a notable roster move involving the veteran on Tuesday afternoon.

Angels Make Soler Decision

The Angels are reportedly set to designate Soler for assignment, according to MLB reporter Mike Rodriguez.

The move would give Soler the opportunity to join another team, potentially landing with a contender looking for additional power and outfield depth.

Soler’s 2026 Season

Soler is a one-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, and former World Series MVP during his 13-year MLB career.

However, he’s struggled at the plate this season, batting just .203 across 316 at-bats with the Angels while recording 64 hits, 12 home runs, and 49 RBIs.

Throughout his career, Soler has hit 212 home runs and driven in 599 runs, including a league-leading 48-homer season in 2019 with the Kansas City Royals.

Angels Right Now

The Angels are now fully committed to a rebuild. They traded Logan O’Hoppe and Chase Silseth last week before dealing Jo Adell, Jose Soriano, Brent Suter, Ryan Zeferjahn, and Kirby Yates on Monday, adding a group of minor league prospects to continue building their farm system.

Los Angeles enters Tuesday 43-69 and sits last in the AL West, 14.0 games behind the division lead and 13.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Los Angeles Angels Make Jorge Soler Decision After Trade Deadline

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