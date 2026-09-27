Angels Make Surprise Mike Trout Decision for Final Game

Mike Trout is missing the playoffs again.

The Los Angeles Angels‘ legend hasn’t played in the postseason in more than a decade.

At this point, it’s not even a surprise. It’s just a bit of a bummer.

But Angels fans get another bummer, too.

Angels Make Surprise Mike Trout Decision

Trout isn’t playing in the final game of the regular season.

On Sunday, the Angels are finishing off their season, and Trout isn’t taking part.

The Angels are starring Wade Meckler in left field, Joshua Lowe in right field and Bryce Teodosio in center.

They’re giving regular shortstop Zach Neto a break and giving him the DH gig.

That leaves no room for Trout.

Clearly, this isn’t a decision that’s beyond Trout. He was likely involved in the discussion.

Trout did play each of the last five days, but not on Sunday.

He was 0-for-4 on Saturday, 0-for-4 on Friday and 0-for-3 on Thursday. It’s not the finish to the season Trout would’ve wanted.

Mike Trout Season Stats

If Trout doesn’t get into Sunday’s game in any capacity, he’ll finish this year having played 142 games.

He has hit .242 and put up an .803 OPS.

Trout has 26 doubles and 22 home runs. He has drive in 54 runs.

Trout also had his most steals in a season since 2019. He was 11-for-12 swiping bags.

The all-time great still has time left on his contract, and there’s no indication at the moment of him leaving or retiring.

But right now, Trout is still in this never-ending loop of the Angels not putting a good enough team around him.

His legacy may be of the guy who plays well his whole career and never has a postseason series win to show for it.

There’ll still be thoughts about whether Trout should ask for a trade. Many like to float the Philadelphia Phillies, as a team not far from where he grew up.

But a potential lockout this offseason could confuse any idea of that, as well.

It’s just been an odd career for Trout all the way around.

He’s one of the best players ever, but he’s hardly ever had a winning team to show for it.

And now, at the end of another disappointing campaign, Trout gets the day off.