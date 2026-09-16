Angels’ Mike Trout Makes Off-Field Announcement on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout went hitless Tuesday. He went 0-for-3 with a walk in the Angels’ 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Trout is batting .243 this season with 21 home runs and 52 RBIs. He has scored 81 runs and posted an .806 OPS through 132 games. Trout earned his 12th career All-Star selection this season.

He carries a .290 career average with 425 home runs over 16 seasons.

After the loss on Tuesday, Trout announced another initiative aimed at giving back to the children.

Mike Trout to Host South Jersey Camp

Trout will host a youth baseball camp in Pitman, New Jersey, on Oct. 11. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Total Turf Experience, 614 Lambs Road.

The venue sits not far from Trout’s hometown of Millville.

FlexWork Sports Management is organizing the camp alongside Trout.

Registration is open to campers ages 6 to 13. Every camper gets a limited-edition Mike Trout FlexWork Baseball Camp T-shirt.

Families also receive a free digital team photo with Trout after the event. Campers may take home extra items from event sponsors, when available.

This will be Trout’s second FlexWork Sports camp this year. He hosted a similar event at Irvine High School in California on June 25.

That camp offered two sessions, and the morning slot sold out. Organizers added an afternoon session to meet demand.

FlexWork Sports runs youth camps nationwide in baseball, basketball, football and other sports.

Proceeds go to the FlexWork Sports Scholarship Fund. It helps disabled and disadvantaged youth attend the camps.

Sam Bachman, Nolan Schanuel Near Returns

Right-hander Sam Bachman is closing in on a return from the injured list. He has been out since Aug. 5 with right forearm radial nerve inflammation.

Bachman felt good after throwing a bullpen session Sept. 11. He made a rehab appearance with Triple-A Salt Lake on Sept. 13.

First baseman Nolan Schanuel is also working his way back. He has been out since Aug. 22 with a right intercostal strain.

Schanuel began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Sept. 13. His return will be paced day by day, depending on how he feels.