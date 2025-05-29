Former Batting Champ Let Go as Angels Restructure Lineup

The Los Angeles Angels are making aggressive moves in a bid to reshape their roster and ignite a stagnant season. In a flurry of transactions aimed at improving team performance, the Angels designated former All-Star and batting title winner Tim Anderson for assignment.

Once one of the most dynamic shortstops in the game, Anderson’s latest stint with the Angels failed to rekindle the spark of his earlier career. His departure underscores the team’s urgency to find answers–and production–wherever they can as they battle to stay competitive in a crowded AL West.

Tim Anderson has been designated for assignment by the Angels. pic.twitter.com/kEiqUjHy2u — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 28, 2025

A Meteoric Rise in the South Side

Tim Anderson’s journey to MLB stardom began when he was drafted 17th overall by the Chicago White Sox in 2013.

By 2019, he had established himself as one of the league’s premier shortstops, clinching the American League batting title with a .335 average. His dynamic play and infectious energy made him a fan favorite, and he continued to shine with a Silver Slugger Award in 2020 and consecutive All-Star selections in 2021 and ’22.

However, Anderson’s ascent was halted in 2022 due to a torn ligament in his hand, limiting him to just 79 games. The following seasons saw a significant dip in performance.

In 2023, he posted a .245/.286/.296 slash line with the White Sox, prompting the team to decline his $14 million club option at season’s end. Anderson then signed with the Miami Marlins for 2024, but his struggles continued, as he hit just .214/.237/.226 over 65 games.

After another disappointing campaign, he again entered free agency.

Attempt with the Angels

In February 2025, Anderson signed a minor league deal with the Angels, hoping to rejuvenate his career. Despite the opportunity, his performance remained dull, batting .205 with no home runs and three RBIs over 31 games.

Consequently, the Angels designated him for assignment on May 28, marking another setback in his once-promising career.

“It feels like it shouldn’t go that quickly,” Foul Territory host Erik Kratz said. “But recently he hasn’t been able to find that form, and it’s rare that the hit tool goes away. With TA, you just wouldn’t think it would happen.”

The Angels’ Roster Moves

Alongside Anderson’s designation, the Angels made several roster changes. They reinstated right-handed pitcher Robert Stephenson from the 60-day injured list and promoted infielder Scott Kingery, who had been excelling in Triple-A with a .373 batting average.

Additionally, left-handed pitcher Jake Eder was optioned to Salt Lake, and catcher Chuckie Robinson was also designated for assignment.

Sitting at a record of 25-30 and 5 1/2 games behind the Mariners, the Angels are scrambling to find consistency and spark a turnaround before the season slips further out of reach.

Potential Landing Spots for Tim Anderson

Now a free agent, Anderson’s future in MLB remains uncertain. However, several teams might consider taking a chance on the veteran shortstop:

Miami Marlins : Having previously played for the Marlins in 2024, Anderson could return to provide infield depth and veteran presence to a struggling team.

Toronto Blue Jays : With star shortstop Bo Bichette dealing with injuries and his future in Toronto uncertain, the Blue Jays could consider adding Anderson as infield insurance.

New York Yankees : The Yankees might look to sign Anderson to a minor league deal, offering him a chance to prove himself and provide depth to their infield.

While Anderson’s recent performance has been underwhelming, his past success and experience could make him an attractive low-risk option for teams in need of infield depth.