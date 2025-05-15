‘It Just Happened’: Angels Reliever Out for Season After Shoulder Procedure

The Los Angeles Angels’ 2025 bullpen just lost one of its most electric arms.

Right-handed flamethrower Ben Joyce has undergone season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced, ending a year that began with high expectations and ends in uncertainty for the 24-year-old.

The procedure was performed on May 14, following a prolonged period of discomfort and unsuccessful attempts at rehabilitation.

Shoulder Setback Ends 2025 Campaign

Joyce, who had been battling shoulder inflammation since April, was officially shut down after a failed throwing progression led to more discomfort.

After weeks on the injured list–including a transfer to the 60-day IL on May 9–the decision was made to opt for surgery.

Angels manager Ron Washington summed up the loss candidly:

“We never had surgery on our mind. It just happened…That could’ve been an asset. Now we know we don’t have that asset, at least this year.”

Joyce appeared in just five games this season, posting a 1-0 record with a 6.23 ERA. While the numbers were uneven, the potential remained evident–especially considering what he showed the previous year.

Once MLB’s Fastest Arm

In 2024, Joyce emerged as one of the most feared young arms in baseball, thanks to a fastball that consistently hit 102+ mph.

Over 34 2/3 innings last year, he posted a dominant 2.08 ERA, and his fastball velocity led all MLB pitchers who threw at least 50 pitches.

That velocity–paired with a developing slider–had Angels fans hopeful Joyce could lock down high-leverage innings in 2025.

“I’ve never seen a fastball like that,” veteran slugger J.D. Martinez said. “That was the fastest fastball I’ve ever faced.”

Instead, he becomes another bullpen casualty on a team already struggling to keep pitchers healthy.

Angels’ Bullpen Faces More Pressure

The loss of Joyce is a serious blow to an already shaky bullpen.

Angels relievers have posted a 6.97 ERA, the worst in Major League Baseball this season.

Joyce was viewed as a long-term piece in a rebuild-in-progress, and his absence puts more pressure on a staff that’s lacked both depth and consistency.

“Well, we got this far without him, so we’re going to have to figure it out,” Washington said.

“Hopefully, the people up top that make the decisions continue to look around and get us some help.”

It also raises questions about the Angels’ direction heading into the trade deadline. Do they continue trying to compete?

Or do they look to flip pieces and reset for 2026, when Joyce may be ready to return?

Future Remains Unclear

There’s no official timetable for Joyce’s recovery.

The team has not confirmed whether he’ll be ready for Spring Training in 2026, and shoulder surgeries–particularly for power arms–carry uncertain timelines.

“At the end of the day, I just want to be healthy,” Joyce said. “I want to contribute to the team. I’m not really thinking about what the velo is. If I can pitch whatever that is, I want to do it.”

For now, the Angels lose a high-upside weapon, and Joyce faces a long road back from a major injury just as his MLB career was beginning to take off.