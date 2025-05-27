Angels Add Dodgers Bust, Immediately Slot Him into Starting Lineup

If there’s one thing the Los Angeles Angels love more than underperforming superstars and failed deadline splashes, it’s taking flyers on past-their-prime veterans cast off by contenders. The latest entry? Chris Taylor. Yes, that Chris Taylor — longtime Dodgers utility man, World Series winner, All-Star, and, most recently, 34-year-old roster casualty with a .200/.200/.257 slash line.

The Angels signed Taylor to a one-year, league-minimum deal on Monday, shortly after the Dodgers ate the remaining $15 million on his contract and showed him the door. In true Angels fashion, Taylor was immediately penciled into the starting lineup — in center field, no less — against the New York Yankees. That move came at the expense of struggling young utility man Kyren Paris, who was optioned to Triple-A.

The Classic Halos Move

Taylor fits the pattern for a team that just two years ago brought in Mike Moustakas and Kevin Pillar midseason after their respective DFAs. The Angels have once again turned to the MLB scrap heap, hoping to find anything that resembles the production of years past.

From 2017 to 2021, Taylor was everything a front office could want: versatile, athletic, and a quietly productive bat. He slashed .265/.343/.461 with 50 steals and a 116 wRC+. He played everywhere but catcher and first base. The Dodgers gave him a four-year, $60 million extension in 2021.

Then, the decline hit. Since the start of 2022, Taylor has slashed just .222/.307/.369. In 2024, he cratered to a .202/.298/.300 line. By 2025, he was effectively unplayable. He struck out 13 times in just 35 plate appearances this year, with zero walks.

Still, Angels manager Ron Washington is optimistic. “He brings experience. It’s something we need in there. He’s been through the wars. He’s a good piece for those young guys to talk to,” Washington told The Athletic. “We’ve seen him play, and we’re going to allow him to see what he’s got left.”

The Outfield Needs Help — Desperately

Let’s be honest: Chris Taylor may be a shadow of his former self, but the Angels’ outfield situation was already grim. Kyren Paris hit .190 with a 42% strikeout rate. Jo Adell is batting .184 and has committed six errors. Matthew Lugo cooled off after a promising call-up. Mike Trout is still recovering from a knee injury. You could argue Taylor, even at 60%, is more reliable than what’s currently out there.

That’s not necessarily a compliment.

A Fresh Start or a Familiar Fade?

Taylor told reporters on Monday that the move is a new chapter: “I do believe it was time for me. It was my time to start fresh. Hopefully, turn the page and start a new chapter.”

He blamed poor mechanics, not health, for his struggles. If the issue is mechanical and not a sign of decline, regular at-bats and lower pressure in Anaheim could spark something. Stranger things have happened. But if he continues his 23 wRC+ pace, it won’t take long for Angels fans to wonder what the plan is.

For now, the bar is low. Provide a competent defense. Put the ball in play once in a while. Be a veteran presence who doesn’t embarrass himself.

The Angels are paying for the same thing the Dodgers were willing to pay $15 million to get rid of.

The Angels Gonna Angel

There’s a reason this move feels familiar. It is. And that’s the problem. The Angels didn’t just add a veteran presence. They doubled down on their identity: nostalgia-driven roster patchwork that rarely delivers. If it works, great. If not, well, what else is new in Anaheim?