Angels Sign Former All-Star Reliever to Minor League Deal

Former All-Star pitcher Corey Knebel is back in baseball. The Los Angeles Angels signed him to a Minor League deal on Tuesday, August 13. He will report to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Knebel broke into the Major Leagues in 2014 with the Detroit Tigers before going to the Rangers in a trade for Joakim Soria, then six months later to the Brewers for Yovani Gallardo. He ascended to All-Star status in 2017, appearing in a league-high 76 games and picking up 39 saves for the Brewers while pitching to a 1.78 ERA.

Injuries began hounding him the next season, however, and after managing to play in 57 games in 2018, he combined to appear in only 42 from 2019-2021. That included time with the Brewers and Dodgers, who acquired him in a trade in December 2020.

One of those injuries came when Knebel needed Tommy John surgery in 2019, before lat and shoulder injuries kept him sidelined beyond that. He signed as a free agent with the White Sox in February 2024, but further injuries have limited him to only six appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. In that time, he struck out eight batters over 5.1 scoreless innings.

The Move Means More for Corey Knebel

Knebel is 32 years old and will be a free agent at the end of the season regardless of what happens the rest of the way. And with the Angels well out of contention, it’s not like he’s going to play some pivotal role down the stretch.

The reliever can, however, use the next six weeks to show he is still a capable Major League pitcher. He has not pitched in the Major Leagues since he appeared in 46 games for the Phillies in 2022.

Knebel could be an intriguing lottery ticket signing for a contending team in the offseason. Over two postseasons, he has compiled a 1.72 playoff ERA with 25 strikeouts in 15.2 innings. If he can stay healthy (granted, that’s a humongous “if”), he could be an unexpected boost at the back end of a bullpen.

The 2024 free agent market for relievers has some major names on it, including Tanner Scott and Kenley Jansen. Knebel, however, won’t command nearly as high a salary. He just comes with significantly more risk.

The Status of Corey Knebel’s Shoulder Injury

Knebel missed all of 2023 with a right shoulder capsule tear. During Spring Training, he spoke with MLB.com about his health and the frustrations around having long-term injuries. He was still working his way back at the time.

“I mean, the shoulder feels great. That’s a positive,” Knebel said. “Take those. Last week, shoulder didn’t feel great. So I’m trying to do whatever I can, and make sure nothing else happens. I’m feeling good right now, so we’ll just keep going.

“It’s Spring Training and they understand it, too. I’m not trying to be on the shelf for a whole year again. If I’m on the shelf for two weeks, three weeks, so be it.”

The White Sox finally activated him from the Minor League IL in July. After rising through the organization’s minor league system while working his way back to the Majors, he executed an opt-out clause in his contract on August 3. That officially made him a free agent, allowing the Angels to pick him up.