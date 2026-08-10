Angels’ Former No. 11 Pick Falls to 7.20 ERA Despite 8 Strikeouts

Grayson Rodriguez produced eight strikeouts on Sunday. Nearly everything surrounding that total showed why his first season with the Los Angeles Angels remains unsettled.

Rodriguez allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits and four walks in four innings during a 12-3 loss to the Miami Marlins. The defeat dropped him to 3-5 and raised his ERA to 7.20 through 12 starts.

The contradictory line captured his season: swing-and-miss ability remains, but traffic and inefficient innings prevent it from producing consistent results.

Grayson Rodriguez Needs 35 Pitches in First

Los Angeles gave Rodriguez a 1-0 lead before he took the mound. Miami erased it during a three-run first inning that required 35 pitches.

Kyle Stowers opened the rally with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. Xavier Edwards reached on a walk and scored when first baseman Nolan Schanuel threw high while attempting to record an out at third. Owen Caissie added a broken-bat RBI single.

Rodriguez limited further damage until the fourth, when he walked the first two batters and surrendered Javier Sanoja’s RBI single. He then recorded consecutive strikeouts, but his pitch count ended his afternoon after four innings.

The right-hander permitted four hits, yet the four walks repeatedly created pressure. Miami broke the game open against the bullpen in the fifth and won the series, Reuters reported.

Angels Starter Cannot Build on Baltimore Outing

Sunday’s regression followed Rodriguez’s best start with the Angels. Facing his former Orioles teammates Tuesday, he allowed two runs on three hits across a season-high seven innings. He struck out six and walked one in a 3-1 loss.

Rodriguez had the Camden Yards return circled and described facing his former Orioles teammates again as plenty of fun. The Angels acquired him for outfielder Taylor Ward last November, betting on the upside that once made Rodriguez the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft.

The gamble carried a health risk. Rodriguez missed 2025 with elbow and lat injuries, then had bone spurs removed in August. He opened 2026 on the injured list with shoulder inflammation before a back strain caused another absence.

His official MLB profile now shows 50 strikeouts in 55 innings, but also a 1.62 WHIP. He owns a 4.69 ERA through 55 career starts.

Rodriguez remains under club control through 2029, giving Los Angeles time to evaluate him beyond this season. The immediate question is not free agency. It is whether his command and health can stabilize enough to justify a rotation spot.

The Angels have not announced a rotation change, and Rodriguez’s seven-inning performance in Baltimore demonstrated why they may remain patient. His strikeout total against Miami offered another glimpse of his raw ability.

It also came with four walks, four runs, and an early exit that exposed the bullpen. For Rodriguez, flashes are no longer enough. His next challenge is turning them into complete starts.