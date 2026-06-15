Angels’ Latest Injury Scare Reveals Risk Behind Taylor Ward Trade

The Los Angeles Angels received a somewhat encouraging update on Grayson Rodriguez after the right-hander exited Sunday’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays with back tightness. However, even if Rodriguez avoids another trip to the injured list, the latest scare serves as a reminder of the gamble the Angels knowingly made when they acquired him from the Baltimore Orioles.

Rodriguez told reporters after the game that the issue was not overly concerning and that it would be monitored over the coming days. While that is certainly better news than a structural arm injury, Angels fans have heard similar optimism before.

The hard truth is that Rodriguez’s biggest challenge has never been talent. It has been availability.

The former Orioles top prospect arrived in Anaheim carrying one of the highest ceilings of any pitcher the Angels could realistically acquire. He also arrived carrying one of the most extensive injury histories of any frontline starter in baseball.

The Orioles Didn’t Hide the Injury Risk

Rodriguez missed all of the 2025 season after undergoing elbow surgery to remove bone spurs. He opened the 2026 campaign on the injured list with shoulder inflammation and did not make his Angels debut until May. Prior to that, injuries interrupted multiple stretches of his tenure in Baltimore.

That history is precisely why the Orioles were willing to move him in the first place.

When the Angels traded veteran outfielder Taylor Ward to Baltimore during the offseason, they were not acquiring a dependable workhorse. They were acquiring a talented but risky asset whose value had been diminished by recurring health concerns.

The organization understood that reality.

In many ways, the trade reflected where the Angels currently find themselves as a franchise. They needed high-upside pitching more than they needed another veteran position player. If Rodriguez stayed healthy, the Angels could potentially land a top-of-the-rotation arm at a discounted acquisition cost. If injuries continued to follow him, the risk would become apparent quickly.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what has happened so far.

Rotation Questions Continue to Grow

The timing could not be worse for Los Angeles. Jack Kochanowicz was recently lost for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, leaving the Angels scrambling for rotation depth. Prospects Caden Dana, George Klassen, and Sam Aldegheri could all factor into the picture if Rodriguez misses time.

That uncertainty highlights a larger issue facing the Angels moving forward.

Nobody questions Rodriguez’s ability when he is on the mound. His fastball velocity looked strong before Sunday’s exit, and flashes of frontline potential remain evident every time he pitches.

The problem is that staying on the mound has become the biggest obstacle of his career.

If Rodriguez ultimately avoids the injured list, the Angels will gladly take that outcome. Even so, Sunday’s exit serves as another reminder that durability remains the defining question surrounding one of baseball’s most talented pitchers.

The Angels bet they could manage that risk when they acquired him from Baltimore. Whether that gamble ultimately pays off may determine how the Taylor Ward trade is remembered.