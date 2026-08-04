Los Angeles Angels Announce Mike Trout Change Before Orioles Series

The Los Angeles Angels will look like a completely different team heading into Tuesday night’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

Much of that stems from the flurry of moves they made before Monday’s trade deadline.

The Angels traded pitchers José Soriano, Kirby Yates, Ryan Zeferjahn, and Brent Suter, along with outfielder Jo Adell, before designating Jorge Soler for assignment.

One constant in the lineup, however, has been veteran Mike Trout.

Angels Announce Trout Change

After serving as the designated hitter in Sunday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, Trout will return to center field for Tuesday’s series opener following the Angels’ off day Monday.

Trout will continue to bat second in the lineup. José Siri will start in left field, while Wade Meckler gets the nod in right.

Angels 8/4 Z. Neto SS

M. Trout CF

N. Schanuel 1B

V. Grissom 2B

D. Guzman 3B

M. Ballesteros DH

T. d’Arnaud C

J. Siri LF

W. Meckler RF G. Rodriguez SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 4, 2026

Trout’s 2026 Campaign

For the second consecutive year, Trout has stayed healthy, a welcome sight for the Angels. He appeared in 130 games last season and has already played in 93 this year.

He’s currently slashing .245/.454/.845 with 64 runs, 82 hits, 18 home runs, 40 RBIs, and eight stolen bases.

Angels Right Now

It has been a disappointing season for Los Angeles, which is why the Angels traded much of their veteran talent at the deadline to strengthen their farm system and fully embrace a rebuild.

The Angels enter Tuesday at 43-69, last in the AL West, 14.0 games behind the division lead and 13.5 games out of an American League Wild Card spot.

Trout remains under contract through the 2030 season after signing a 12-year, $426 million extension with the Angels in 2019.