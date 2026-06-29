Mike Trout Makes Decision on Home Run Derby

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout, who is currently on the IL with a hamstring injury, is leaning towards not doing the Home Run Derby.

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game takes place in Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, not far from Trout’s hometown of Millville, New Jersey.

Trout has had a bounce-back year for the Angels, hitting 17 home runs with a 144 OPS+ through his first 74 games of the season. But he went on the IL earlier this month with a hamstring injury, and as a result, he is unlikely to participate in the Home Run Derby, though he will likely still play in the MLB All-Star Game if he comes off the IL in time for the event.

Mike Trout Unlikely to Play in Home Run Derby

Speaking to reporters during the Angels’ series this past weekend against the Athletics, Trout said that while he initially wanted to do the Home Run Derby in Philadelphia, the hamstring injury is most likely going to knock him out of the field.

“They asked me when we were in Sacramento (last weekend), but I probably won’t do it. It would have been cool to do it, but the injury kind of threw things off,” Trout said.

Despite being one of the greatest hitters in baseball for the past 16 seasons, Trout has never participated in the Home Run Derby, as he has always turned down invitations from the league to do so because he was worried all the swings he would take in the derby would throw off his routine with the Angels.

However, he has said he wanted to do it at least once before his career was up, and at age 34 now, this would have been the perfect year, especially with the Angels not in the playoff hunt.

But with the hamstring injury messing up his plans, Trout won’t be doing it this year, which is surely going to disappoint his fans, though it’s understandable given the state of his health.

“When it came out that the All-Star Game was in Philly, I thought it definitely would have been cool to do (the Home Run Derby). Then I hurt my leg, so I’m leaning toward not doing it,” Trout said.

Could the Los Angeles Angels Trade Mike Trout?

Over the weekend, the Angels made a huge change in their front office when they fired former GM Perry Minasian and replaced him with former long-time St. Louis Cardinals GM John Mozeliak on an interim basis. However, Mozeliak could take over as the full-time GM depending on how things go.

It will be interesting to see if Mozeliak asks Trout if he would like to be traded after 16 years with the Angels. Although Trout still has four years and approximately $150 million left on his contract after this year, he did show this season, before the injury, that he still has what it takes to hit a high level when he’s healthy.

Due to Trout’s big contract, the Angels likely wouldn’t get much back in a trade for him. But with a new GM in place, don’t be surprised if Trout finally gets dealt at some point.