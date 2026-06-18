Angels Call-Up Top 2024 Draft Pick After Mike Trout News

The Los Angeles Angels continue to struggle, sitting in last place in the AL Central with a 30-45 record.

Bad news keeps ensuing for the ball club on Thursday, as outfielder Mike Trout has been sent to the injured list due to a hamstring ailment, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports.

Trout was beginning to find his groove again before suffering the setback. The 34-year-old logged one hit and one walk in Wednesday’s 8-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The performance extended his hit streak to eight games.

Following Trout’s electric start to the 2026 season, he hit a slump. The outfielder is hitting .234/.394/.472 with 17 home runs, 36 RBI, and seven stolen bases on the season.

Angels Call Up Christian Moore After Placing Mike Trout on IL

In a corresponding move to placing Mike Trout on the injured list, the Los Angeles Angels called up infielder Christian Moore.

Moore, 23, was slashing .333/.468/.585 with nine home runs and 45 RBI in 51 games for Triple-A Salt Lake City this season before getting the promotion to the majors.

He is coming to the big leagues after two recent multi-homerun games in Triple-A Salt Lake City on June 12 and June 16.

The Angels selected Moore with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee. He helped lead the school to its first Men’s College World Series title in history in 2024.

He was selected behind players like the Cleveland Guardians‘ Travis Bazzana (No. 1), the Cincinnati Reds‘ Chase Burns (No. 2), and the Athletics’ Nick Kurtz (No. 4).

Los Angeles made the decision to draft Christian Moore ahead of players such as the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ Konnor Griffin (No. 9), the Chicago White Sox’s Braden Montgomery (No. 12), and the New York Mets‘ Carson Benge (No. 19).

Mike Trout’s All-Star Game Status Remains Unknown

It’s unclear how serious Mike Trout’s hamstring injury is, says The Athletic’s Sam Blum.

With this being said, Trout has a chance of missing the 2026 MLB All-Star Game that takes place on July 14.

The Angels’ franchise star was on pace to return to what would be his 12th All-Star Game appearance. He’s paired alongside New York Yankees‘ Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger as the lead vote-getters in the outfield for the American League.

Angels Complete Trade With Blue Jays

The Los Angeles Angels have been active in the trade market this week. On Wednesday, the club traded for catcher Tyler Heineman from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced.

Heineman, 34, was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays prior to getting traded.

In 31 games in 2026, the veteran catcher is slashing .154/.205/.205 while hitting one home run and two RBI.

Los Angeles has struggled to keep catchers healthy this season. Travis d’Arnaud in on the 60-day injured list while dealing with plantar fasciitis and Sebastian Rivero undergoing hamate bone surgery. Heineman will likely be the backup to Logan O’Hoppe for the foreseeable future.

The Angels have been dealt a series of unfortunate injury news as of late. The All-Star break can’t come soon enough for win-needy ballclub.