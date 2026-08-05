Mike Trout Sends Blunt Message About His Future With Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014, and veteran superstar Mike Trout, who has spent all 16 seasons of his MLB career with the franchise, has appeared in just three postseason games.

Trout is a 12-time All-Star, three-time MVP, nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner and has hit 422 home runs during his career.

He’s currently under contract through the 2030 season after signing a massive 12-year, $426.5 million extension with the team in 2019.

Trout Addresses Future With Angels

After another trade deadline passed this week and the Angels once again became sellers while remaining well out of both the division and Wild Card races, Trout was asked ahead of Wednesday night’s game if the team’s deadline moves had changed his perception of his future with the organization.

Trout gave as blunt of a response as possible, making it clear that nothing has changed.

“Nah, it hasn’t changed anything,” Trout said.

Mike Trout on if Angels selling at deadline has changed his desire to stay with the team, via @RhettBollinger: “Nah, it hasn’t changed anything.” Trout has only played in 3 playoff games his entire career. pic.twitter.com/k1198WTTT8 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 5, 2026

Trout Speaks on Trade Decisions

Trout reportedly visited the trade room in the lead-up to the deadline with general manager John Mozeliak and clarified that he was not making calls on which players the team should move or keep, despite receiving criticism for his involvement.

“People were blowing it up,” Trout said via Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “It wasn’t what everybody’s saying. Basically just going over everything. It wasn’t like I was telling him, ‘Oh, trade this guy, trade that guy.’ It was basically just a plan.”

He did, however, appear to agree with the moves the Angels made.

“We gotta look at ourselves in the mirror,” he added. “We’re not where we want to be. I think the best step in the best direction to turn things around is to do what we did.”