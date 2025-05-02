With Mike Trout’s Health, Angels Grapple with a $426 Million Challenge

There was a time not long ago when the Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was the unquestioned face of Major League Baseball. A three-time MVP, generational talent, and statistical marvel—Trout was baseball’s answer to LeBron James. But as the 2025 season unfolds, that legacy becomes more complicated by the day.

A Superstar Slowed by Injuries—Again

Trout exited the game on Wednesday against the Mariners with a mysterious knee issue while trying to beat out a ground ball. Trout described the injury as “weird,” but fans in Anaheim have heard that tune before. What was once bad luck now feels like a pattern. Even with his admission that he’ll “see how it feels” for the next game, the situation is depressingly familiar: Mike Trout cannot stay healthy.

A Contract That’s Aging Poorly

Since signing his 12-year, $426.5 million contract extension in 2019—a deal once hailed as a slam dunk for the Angels—Trout has played since 2022 in just 259 of 648 possible games entering May 2025. That’s barely 40%. And in that time, the Angels have missed the playoffs every year and watched their superstar transform from cornerstone to cautionary tale.

Let’s be clear: the production, when healthy, is still elite. But that “when” is now the most significant variable in Anaheim. Trout is hitting just .179 with a .264 OBP over the Angels’ first 29 games before his latest setback. His OPS for the season sits well below his career norm, and his once-effortless range in center field has narrowed, mostly to right field. Add in the mental toll of repeated injuries, and it’s fair to wonder if we’ve already seen the best of Mike Trout.

From Face of the Game to Fragile Investment

What’s worse? The Angels are tied to him through 2030. And while Trout is still just 33, he’s aging like a player in his late 30s—frequent soft-tissue issues, diminished speed, and prolonged cold stretches. The contract, once the gold standard for superstar deals, now appears to be a financial anchor.

This piece doesn’t question Trout’s work ethic or love for the game. By all accounts, he remains as committed as ever. However, the human body doesn’t always take intentions into account. Injuries to his back, calf, foot, wrist, and knee have robbed Trout and baseball fans of prime years. His 2024 was cut short by a meniscus tear. Now, 2025 is off to another rocky start.

The Legacy Question

There’s also a broader question looming over Trout’s legacy. Is he still a Hall of Famer? Almost certainly. But will he be remembered for greatness or for what could have been? He’s already logged more seasons with under 90 games played than full seasons since 2020. For a player once considered the heir to Mantle, Mays, and Griffey, it’s a sobering trajectory.

The Angels’ Future Looks Just as Uncertain

And for the Angels, the future looks murky. There’s no clear succession plan. No Ohtani to share the spotlight. And now their highest-paid player is an aging outfielder battling time more than any opponent.

The legend of Mike Trout is safe, but the myth of his invincibility might be over.