MLB World Reacts to Angels Trading Top Pitcher to Blue Jays

The MLB trade deadline is set for Monday at 6 p.m. ET, leaving teams with just a few more hours to make their final moves and bolster their rosters for a playoff push.

One team actively doing just that is the Toronto Blue Jays, who made a notable trade with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday morning for the team’s top starting pitcher.

Blue Jays Acquire Jose Soriano

After trading veteran Kevin Gausman on Sunday, the Blue Jays quickly replenished their rotation by acquiring starter José Soriano from the Angels, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Angels were widely expected to be sellers, but they landed an impressive return for Soriano.

Los Angeles acquired shortstop Arjun Nimmala, the Blue Jays’ No. 2 prospect, along with outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero in exchange for Soriano.

The Angels will receive top shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero from the Blue Jays for Jose Soriano, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

“Jays got fleeced,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “We traded one of our few decent starters for prospects? Nimmala better hit because our rotation just got thinner.”

A third fan wrote, “This just feels like a steal for the Blue Jays.”

“Is this rage bait? They just sold their pitcher and gave up their second-ranked prospect plus more for two months of Soriano??” another fan posted.

One more commented, “Giving up Nimmala for Soriano… man, I hope this works out because that kid was looking special.”

Soriano’s 2026 Season

Soriano has been the Angels’ most effective starter this season, posting a 9-6 record with a 3.29 ERA.

He has made 22 starts for Los Angeles, and although the Angels have struggled, Soriano has been one of the more reliable pitchers in the American League. His addition gives Toronto a legitimate rotation piece after parting with Kevin Gausman.