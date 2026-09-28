New Angels Manager Report Could Open Door for Albert Pujols

The Los Angeles Angels were sold to Stan Kroenke last month, which could signal the start of a new era in Anaheim. The team lost 100 games this year and missed the playoffs, ultimately finishing with the second worst record in Major League Baseball.

The Halos were managed by Kurt Suzuki this season, who was signed to just a one-year contract. Suzuki was chosen over Albert Pujols, who has been working within the organization since 2023 on a personal services contract.

According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, general manager John Mozeliak is hoping to keep Suzuki as the team’s manager for 2027, but it ultimately is not his decision. This report could mean that the door is finally open for Pujols to manage the Halos.

Albert Pujols Could Have Clear Path to First MLB Managerial Gig

Pujols is best known for his time with the St. Louis Cardinals. He left St. Louis for the Angels after the 2011 season and was there until 2021, when the Angels released him. He made a brief stop with the Los Angeles Dodgers before returning to St. Louis for his final season in 2022.

However, his contract with the Angels included a 10-year personal services agreement after his playing days were over, and he has since served in various roles with the Angels, even serving as a guest instructor at spring training.

Mozeliak was the Cardinals’ scouting director when Pujols was drafted and later became the general manager for Pujols’ final four years before departing for the Angels. While Mozeliak may want to keep Suzuki, there is already a connection established with Pujols.

Pujols won two World Series rings in St. Louis, including 2011, when Mozeliak was in charge. The future Hall of Famer also has managerial experience under his belt. He currently manages in the Dominican winter league and also managed the Dominican Republic national team in this year’s World Baseball Classic back in March.

The 46-year-old was reportedly former owner Arte Moreno’s first choice to manage in 2026, but Pujols’ contract demands ultimately led the Angels to pass the first time around. But with a connection established with Mozeliak from their time together in St. Louis, the door is certainly open for Pujols to become the next skipper of the Halos.

Pujols hit 703 home runs during his legendary career and will be on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2028. He was recently inducted into the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame.

What Albert Pujols Could Bring as Los Angeles Angels’ Skipper

While Pujols does not have any major league managerial experience, he still is an interesting candidate. Because of his career accolades, he would instantly have the respect of the clubhouse, and his familiarity with the Angels’ organization, as well as Mozeliak could give him the edge if the Angels ultimately decide to look for a new manager.

If Suzuki is re-signed, then Pujols will likely leave to manage elsewhere if he wants that role, but it will be interesting to see what takes place over the next few weeks.