Los Angeles Angels Re-Sign Veteran Starter Following Recent Release

The Los Angeles Angels have been a team struggling for consistent success in Major League Baseball for years now, and in 2026, things don’t seem to be getting much better. Through their first 69 games played, the Angels are last in the American League West with a 27-42 record, with the starting pitching once again struggling as they rank 26th in baseball in team ERA with a mark of 4.68.

There’s been bright spots, with Jose Soriano starting off the campaign in historic fashion, but unfortunately, this is a team that just hasn’t found a rotation or bullpen that’s been able to find consistent success over long stretches.

Angels Sign Taijuan Walker Days After Releasing Him

To begin 2026, Taijuan Walker was with the Philadelphia Phillies, riding out the four-year, $72 million deal he signed back in the winter of 2023. However, he struggled mightily with the team, going 1-4 with a 9.13 ERA across five appearances with the team early in the 2026 campaign.

This led to the team promptly releasing the 31-year-old veteran, only for him to be signed to the Los Angeles Angels on a minor-league deal late in May. Early on, the returns were promising for Walker, as he had a 2.45 ERA across 11 innings between the Angels rookie-ball team and the AAA Salt Lake Bees.

However, Walker used the opt-out clause in the deal signed with the Angels earlier in the week, as he sought a potential major league return following his impressive performances in the minor leagues.

Angels Bring Back Taijuan Walker to Boost Pitching Stocks

In that brief time, the Angels got some bad news on Jack Kochanowicz, who is set to undergo Tommy John surgery and will be out until well into the 2027 season. This opens up a spot in the Angels rotation, and while Sam Aldegheri will get the first shot at filling those shoes, Walker may not be far behind.

That’s because the Angels officially brought him back on Thursday, signing Walker to a minor league deal, sending him straight back to the Bees in AAA. This not only gives the Angels good depth in their minor league system, but if for some reason another injury were to happen at the MLB level, Walker comes in with over 1,300 big league innings under his belt and could give them key innings moving forward.

Obviously, there’s a reason that Walker’s able to take this type of deal, and that is because the Phillies are still paying out the $18 million that they owe him this season, the final year of the four-year contract he signed with the team back in 2023. This makes the latest deal between Walker and the Angels a no-brainer, and given all of his experience and how good he can be at his best, there’s a good chance we see him back in the Majors before long.