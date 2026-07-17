Will 2028 Olympic Baseball With MLB Players Cancel the All-Star Game?

Major League Baseball players are expected to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, raising a major question for fans: Will the Summer Games force MLB to cancel or significantly alter its annual All-Star Game?

With the Olympic baseball tournament scheduled during the heart of the MLB season, league officials face a scheduling dilemma that could reshape one of baseball’s signature midsummer traditions.

The All-Star Game survives under MLB’s current framework, but its usual spot on the calendar does not. The league has proposed wrapping the first half of the 2028 regular season by July 9, then playing the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11, likely in San Francisco to ease the travel crunch for players headed south to Los Angeles for the Olympics, according to a Newsweek report. From there, the regular season would go dark until July 21, stretching the traditional All-Star break into an extended Olympic pause rather than eliminating the Midsummer Classic itself.

MLB’s Plan to Reshape the All-Star Break for 2028

Evan Drellich of The Athletic reported the league is weighing a rule that would place players who decline Olympic participation on the restricted list for 25 days, from July 10 through Aug. 3, 2028, language aimed at stopping players from parking on the injured list to dodge the tournament. MLB also told the union it intends to guard against “any attempts to manipulate” that same injured list to avoid Olympic duty, Drellich wrote.

“We made a proposal to the union which included a schedule and a mandatory participation agreement,” MLB spokesperson Glen Caplin said, according to a statement quoted by Drellich. Caplin added that the players’ union shifted its focus to negotiating separately with LA28, the Games’ local organizing committee, over economic issues including housing and tickets, and would not respond to MLB’s offer until those talks concluded.

Baseball’s On-Again, Off-Again Olympic History

Big leaguers on an Olympic field would be a first. Baseball drifted in and out of the Games for decades as a demonstration sport dating to 1900 before earning full medal status in 1992, a run that lasted through the 2008 Beijing Games, according to details published by NBC Olympics.

The IOC then dropped the sport from the program starting in 2012, largely because MLB would not release its players for the Olympics and the sport’s global reach outside the Americas and East Asia was considered thin. Baseball returned for a one-off appearance at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, held in 2021.

Cuba leads the all-time Olympic baseball medal count with five, three of them gold. The United States and Japan sit tied for second, each with four total medals, according to the same NBC Olympics report.

Los Angeles has staged Olympic baseball once before, when the sport was still a demonstration event during the 1984 Games, also at Dodger Stadium. Nothing is finalized on which players will represent their countries in 2028, but for the first time, MLB is building its calendar around big leaguers instead of scheduling around them.