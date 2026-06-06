Los Angeles Dodgers Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

They are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks (in Phoenix).

Los Angeles Dodgers Release 5-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Angels, the Dodgers released Seby Zavala from their organization.

Via MLB.com: “Oklahoma City Comets released C Seby Zavala.”

Zavala did not appear in a game for the Dodgers.

He has been playing for their Triple-A affiliate (Oklahoma City).

Over 16 games, the 32-year-old is batting .196 with 10 hits, two home runs and eight RBI’s.

Zavala’s MLB Career

Zavala was picked in the 12th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

In that span, Zavala batted .205 with 91 hits, 14 home runs and 52 RBI’s in 169 games.

Following the White Sox, Zavala had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners.

He last appeared in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

As a catcher, Zavala could provide good depth to another team.

Dodgers Ahead Of Angels Series

The Dodgers are off to a strong start to the 2026 MLB season.

They come into play as the top team in the National League West with a 40-23 record in 63 games.

Over their last ten games, the Dodgers have gone 7-3 (and they are 20-11 in 31 games at home).

After three games with the Angels, the Dodgers will head on the road for a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates that starts on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

They are looking to become the first teams since the 2000 New York Yankees to win three straight titles.