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Los Angeles Dodgers Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Seby Zavala #44 of the Chicago White Sox hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will open up a series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

They are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks (in Phoenix).

Los Angeles Dodgers Release 5-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Angels, the Dodgers released Seby Zavala from their organization.

Via MLB.com: “Oklahoma City Comets released C Seby Zavala.”

GettySeby Zavala #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona.

Zavala did not appear in a game for the Dodgers.

He has been playing for their Triple-A affiliate (Oklahoma City).

Over 16 games, the 32-year-old is batting .196 with 10 hits, two home runs and eight RBI’s.

Zavala’s MLB Career

GettySeby Zavala #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona.

Zavala was picked in the 12th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

In that span, Zavala batted .205 with 91 hits, 14 home runs and 52 RBI’s in 169 games.

GettySeby Zavala #44 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Following the White Sox, Zavala had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners.

He last appeared in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

As a catcher, Zavala could provide good depth to another team.

Dodgers Ahead Of Angels Series

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 16, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Dodgers are off to a strong start to the 2026 MLB season.

They come into play as the top team in the National League West with a 40-23 record in 63 games.

Over their last ten games, the Dodgers have gone 7-3 (and they are 20-11 in 31 games at home).

GettyShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 7-0.

After three games with the Angels, the Dodgers will head on the road for a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates that starts on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

They are looking to become the first teams since the 2000 New York Yankees to win three straight titles.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Release 5-Year MLB Player Before Angels Game

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