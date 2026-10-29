9 Los Angeles Dodgers Players Officially Hit the MLB Free Agent Market

The Los Angeles Dodgers were in pursuit of a third consecutive World Series title this season.

However, they ran into a juggernaut in the Milwaukee Brewers, who swept them in the NLCS before winning their first World Series title in franchise history on Wednesday with a five-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, attention shifts to the offseason, and the MLBPA officially announced 144 free agents on Thursday afternoon.

Dodgers Have 9 Free Agents

The Dodgers have nine players who have now hit the open market. The most notable is left-handed ace Tarik Skubal, who is expected to be one of the biggest names available over the coming weeks as he considers his future.

Seven of Los Angeles’ free agents are pitchers. Miguel Rojas is also technically listed as a free agent, but he has indicated that he will likely retire, leaving only Kiké Hernández as the other potential free-agent hitter.

Here are the Dodgers nine free agents:

Via MLBPA: “Los Angeles Dodgers (9): Kris Bubic, Brusdar Graterol, Enrique Hernandez, Eric Lauer, Evan Phillips, Miguel Rojas, Tarik Skubal, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 144 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents ➡️ XX(B) Free Agents will be updated daily here: https://t.co/PxfYRZWuOF https://t.co/4LX5aemoJc — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) October 29, 2026

How MLB Free Agency Works

There is growing concern about a potential lockout ahead of the 2027 season, and that remains a real possibility. As a result, this month could be especially important for teams and free agents.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expires on Dec. 1. The free agency quiet period began Thursday and runs through Nov. 2, allowing teams to negotiate with their own free agents.

At 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 2, players can begin negotiating with other teams around the league. This could make the month especially hectic, as a failure to reach a new CBA agreement by Dec. 1 could freeze transactions and leave many players without contracts until a new deal is reached.