Hi, Subscriber

9 Los Angeles Dodgers Players Officially Hit the MLB Free Agent Market

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Three
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on October 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers were in pursuit of a third consecutive World Series title this season.

However, they ran into a juggernaut in the Milwaukee Brewers, who swept them in the NLCS before winning their first World Series title in franchise history on Wednesday with a five-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, attention shifts to the offseason, and the MLBPA officially announced 144 free agents on Thursday afternoon.

Dodgers Have 9 Free Agents

The Dodgers have nine players who have now hit the open market. The most notable is left-handed ace Tarik Skubal, who is expected to be one of the biggest names available over the coming weeks as he considers his future.

Seven of Los Angeles’ free agents are pitchers. Miguel Rojas is also technically listed as a free agent, but he has indicated that he will likely retire, leaving only Kiké Hernández as the other potential free-agent hitter.

Here are the Dodgers nine free agents:

Via MLBPA: “Los Angeles Dodgers (9): Kris Bubic, Brusdar Graterol, Enrique Hernandez, Eric Lauer, Evan Phillips, Miguel Rojas, Tarik Skubal, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia.”

How MLB Free Agency Works

There is growing concern about a potential lockout ahead of the 2027 season, and that remains a real possibility. As a result, this month could be especially important for teams and free agents.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expires on Dec. 1. The free agency quiet period began Thursday and runs through Nov. 2, allowing teams to negotiate with their own free agents.

At 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 2, players can begin negotiating with other teams around the league. This could make the month especially hectic, as a failure to reach a new CBA agreement by Dec. 1 could freeze transactions and leave many players without contracts until a new deal is reached.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

0 Comments

9 Los Angeles Dodgers Players Officially Hit the MLB Free Agent Market

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Dodgers News

More Heavy on Dodgers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x