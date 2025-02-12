Yankees’ Aaron Boone Takes Indirect Shot at Dodgers Ahead of 2025 Campaign

Along with a big trophy, winning the World Series gives baseball’s champion the ultimate bragging rights. But according to New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, that doesn’t mean they have to be used.

Ahead of the start to Spring Training, Boone addressed the trash talking some Los Angeles Dodgers players have had for the Yankees since they defeated them in five games during the World Series.

In a way, Boone didn’t have a problem with it. But he did admit on Feb. 11 that he took the trash talking personally.

“You don’t like hearing that, but the reality is, we didn’t play our best in the series and they won. So, they have that right to say whatever,” said Boone to the media.

The Yankees manager then took his comments a step further, firing an indirect diss at the Dodgers.

“Hopefully we’re in that position next year and handle things with a little more class.”

Aaron Boone Suggests Dodgers Players Were Classless With World Series Trash Talk

The unkind words for the Yankees’ World Series performance didn’t come from the Dodgers stars, but rather their role players.

While appearing on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast on Nov. 4, relief pitcher Joe Kelly called the World Series “a mismatch from the get-go.” Kelly continued to insult the Yankees, arguing that the Cleveland Guardians played “better baseball all around” and added that he would rank the Yankees outside of his top seven teams in his MLB playoff rankings.

The Yankees defeated the Guardians in the American League Championship Series in five games.

Backup infielder Miguel Rojas also had choice words for the Yankees in early November while appearing on The Chris Rose podcast. He attacked the team’s approach to defense, calling it “lazy.”

The Yankees committed five errors versus the Dodgers in the World Series. Los Angeles had zero errors.

Boone didn’t deny the Dodgers played better in the World Series. On Feb. 11, Boone also noted that it wasn’t the whole Dodgers organization that trash talked his team.

“Sometimes you’re coming off the drunkenness of winning a World Championship, and some guys are more inclined to spout off and be a little more colorful than others,” Boone said. “That’s their right, they won.”

It’s interesting that Boone repeatedly said “that’s their right” but then clearly took issue with what was said as the result of winning the World Series.

But maybe the best analogy to what Boone was trying to convey is the right to free speech in the United States. Everyone has the right to share their opinion, but then anyone has the right to voice their anger about that opinion.

Aaron Boone, Yankees to Visit Dodgers in 2025

Under the old MLB schedule format, baseball fans weren’t guaranteed to see a World Series rematch the following season. In fact, it usually didn’t happen.

But with the schedule switch, every MLB organization plays the teams in the other league at least once each season.

The Dodgers will host the Yankees for a three-game set on the final weekend of May this season. That’s early enough in the campaign that Boone and the Yankees could still have the World Series defeat on their minds.

That could make for a very intriguing series at Dodgers Stadium.

The matchups on May 31 and June 1 in the series are scheduled for 4 pm PT. More than likely, both games will be nationally televised.